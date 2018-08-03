2018 CrossFit Games Championships: How to watch and stream, events, dates, times, athletes

Two days of the 2018 Reebok Crossfit Games down, three to go. The race to determine the "Fittest on Earth" is underway in Madison, Wisc., after months of workouts across the country. The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games kicked off on Wednesday with the final stage of prime-time fitness testing. Hundreds of the world's top athletes have been summoned for a barrage of physical challenges, and now, divided into categories, they are up against each other for this year's titles.

After a February kickoff and a wave of Regionals competitions in June, this summer's run of fitness challenges culminates with the final stage of the competition season, the 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Here's everything you need to know about the Games:

What are the CrossFit Games again?

It's never too late to find out! The CrossFit Games include three stages of fitness competitions that begin in February and end in early August. Called "one of the fastest growing sports in America" by Forbes, the CrossFit Games feature everything from short, high-intensity events to longer large-scale challenges like ocean swims and cycling events—events that will "test, not train, fitness" and identify the world's best workout warriors.

The first stage, the Open, took place in CrossFit affiliates around the world from late February through late March. The second stage, the Regionals, lasted from May 18 to June 3.

Who makes it to the CrossFit Games?

Anyone is eligible to participate in the Open, the first stage of the CrossFit Games season. From there, the top athletes from CrossFit's 18 global regions move on to the second stage, the CrossFit Games Regionals, which include three days of live competition across three weekends at nine different locations around the world.

The CrossFit Games are the final stage of competition and are where the top 40 men, 40 women, 40 teams, 80 teenagers and 240 masters athletes compete to become CrossFit champions and the right to call themselves the Fittest on Earth.

Among this year's final competitors are Josh Bridges, Mat Fraser, Scott Panchik, Ben Smith, Patrick Vellner, Margaux Alvarez, Chyna Cho, Lauren Fisher, Kara Saunders, Tia-Clair Toomey and Brooke Wells.

What kind of events will be in the CrossFit Games?

Some specifics are intentionally kept under wraps so that athletes aren't aware of what they'll be facing, but CrossFit's Dave Castro has hinted through Instagram that Trek biking and ring muscle-ups will be part of this year's Games events.

When and where are the CrossFit Games?

Dates: Wednesday, Aug. 1 - Sunday, Aug. 5

Location: Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Full competition schedule:

Aug. 2: Masters and Teenagers (10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)



Masters and Teenagers (10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) Aug. 3: Individuals and Teams (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Masters and Teenagers (10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Individuals and Teams (10 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Masters and Teenagers (10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.) Aug. 4: Individuals and Teams (9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Masters and Teenagers (9:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.)

Individuals and Teams (9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Masters and Teenagers (9:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.) Aug. 5: Individuals and Teams, Awards (9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.), Masters and Teenagers (10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

How can I watch and stream the CrossFit Games?

The CrossFit Games will be available to stream on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android. All streaming CrossFit coverage on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app is complete free and does not require any authentication.

CBS Sports Network will have a highlights show every night starting at 10 p.m. from Aug. 2-5.

CBS will also have live coverage on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 5, at 12 p.m.

So again, here's a rundown of your options:

CBS or CBS All Access

CBS Sports Network or watch online through your provider

CBSSports.com (all day)

Where can I find more info on the CrossFit Games?

Either keep it locked here on CBSSports.com, or check out the official CrossFit Games website.