CrossFit Games 2018 schedule: Dates and times in quest for 'Fittest on Earth' on CBS Sports

CrossFit is growing at a ridiculous rate, and it's easy to see why. A competition to determine the "Fittest on Earth," the Reebok 2018 CrossFit Games got underway on Wednesday in Madison, Wisc., and continue through Sunday, with athletes putting themselves through a variety of grueling challenges.

The athlete categories are Individuals and Teams and Masters and Teenagers. Masters and Teenagers had the day off Wednesday, while on Thursday, Individuals and Teams will get a rest day. For everything you need to know about the Games, look here.

Below you'll find a schedule of when teams are slated to compete this week heading into the weekend.

Friday, Aug. 3

Individuals and Teams -- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Masters and Teenagers -- 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Individuals and Teams -- 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Masters and Teenagers -- 9:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 5

Individual and Team, Awards -- 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Masters and Teenagers -- 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

All events will air on the CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com, and don't even require authentication. CBS will provide live coverage on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. and Aug. 5 at noon. You can watch on:

CBS or CBS All Access

CBS Sports Network or watch online through your provider

CBSSports.com (all day)

Tune in to see who will be crowned the Fittest on Earth!