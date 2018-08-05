2018 CrossFit Games: Mat Fraser takes home third straight championship, Tia-Clair Toomey defends her title
Fraser locked up his three-peat with the most dominant performance in the history of the event
For the third consecutive year, Mat Fraser is the Fittest Man On Earth.
Fraser clinched the three-peat at the Crossfit Games on Sunday afternoon. It's the ninth event win for Fraser, 28, and it was the most dominant in the history of the competition. The 220-point separation between the American and the field is the highest in CrossFit Games history.
The victory was an incredible display of dominance by Fraser, who all but locked up his third consecutive crown before his final heat. That final heat served as something of a victory lap.
Fraser's three wins at the CrossFit Games gives him the second-most titles in event history. He trails only Rich Froning Jr., who won four in a row from 2011 to 2014.
Rounding out the men's podium this year was Patrick Vellner (second place) and Lukas Hogberg, who edged out Brent Fikowski for third place via tiebreaker.
Tia-Clair Toomey was crowned Fittest Woman On Earth for the second consecutive year. It was an impressive victory for Toomey, who finished with 64 points between her and the second-place finisher, Laura Horvath. Toomey becomes the third woman to win multiple CrossFit Games titles.
Behind Horvath, Katrin Davidsdottir (another two-time champion) finished in third place.
