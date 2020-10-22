With more than 6,000 gyms across the United States, you've probably heard of CrossFit at this point. The popular workout regiment has been around for more than a decade now, there's a good chance you either know a CrossFitter or have, at the very least, met one.

What you might not be aware of is that CrossFit is also a competitive sport, and it's way more intense than anything you've ever seen in a regular gym.

What are the CrossFit Games?

Now in its 14th season, the CrossFit Games is the ultimate test of fitness, with an entire season spanning more than six months and competitions on five continents. Athletes who qualify for the CrossFit Games compete against hundreds of thousands across the globe for one of just a handful of spots each year.

At the CrossFit Games, athletes are put through more than a dozen workouts in just a couple of days. The physical tests includes handstand push-ups, open water ocean swims, moving odd objects weighing upwards of 500 pounds and miles of trail running.

Who's competing this year?

Due to travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 CrossFit Games was split into two stages: an online portion that took place from Sept. 18-19, featuring the 30 fittest men and women across the globe, and a live in-person event from Oct. 23-25, with the five remaining athletes. The final five will square off for three days of grueling events for the chance at a $300,000 first-place prize purse and the crown of Fittest Man and Fittest Woman on Earth.

Mathew Fraser

Noah Ohlsen

Justin Medeiros

Samuel Kwant

Jeffrey Adler

Tia-Clair Toomey

Brooke Wells

Haley Adams

Katrin Davidsdottir

Kari Pearce

How to watch the 2020 CrossFit Games

The five men and five women will square off at the CrossFit Ranch in Aromas, Calif. for three full days of competition.

When: Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25, 2020

Friday, October 23 - Sunday, October 25, 2020 Streaming Live On: CBSSports.com, Pluto.TV, YouTube and Facebook

The Morning Chalk Up will have daily recap videos, highlights and leaderboard updates on MorningChalkUp.com and on their free mobile app available on iOS and Android.

Competition schedule



Friday, 10/23: 8:30 - 10:05 AM PT

Friday, 10/23: 11:30 AM - 1:05 PM PT

Friday, 10/23: 2:00 - 2:25 PM PT

Friday, 10/23: 4:00 - 5:35 PM PT

Saturday, 10/24: 8:00 - 8:55 AM

Saturday, 10/24: 10:10 - 11:55 AM PT

Saturday, 10/24: 12:00 - 2:00 PM PT

Saturday, 10/24: 2:35 - 3:50 PM PT

Sunday, 10/25: 10:00 - 10:55 AM PT

Sunday, 10/25: 12:00 - 12:35 PM PT

Sunday, 10/25: 3:00 - 4:10 PM PT

Sunday, 10/25: TBD

Justin LoFranco is the Editor-in-Chief of the Morning Chalk Up, a sports media company focused exclusively on covering CrossFit and the CrossFit Games. LoFranco and his team of nearly a dozen experts in the field will be de providing wall-to-wall in-depth coverage throughout the competition. Click here to subscribe to get email updates and alerts.