With a potential Heisman Trophy contender in quarterback Jayden Daniels and a star linebacker in Harold Perkins Jr., it's quite possible that head coach Brian Kelly's crew is the most underrated team in the preseason AP Top 25. But talk (and preseason rankings) is cheap -- what matters is what happens when the LSU Tigers take the field this Sunday against Florida State.

The Tigers haven't won a national championship since 2019. With all that talent on the field, this could be their year. LSU fans, it's time to gear up with the ultimate fan gear from Nike: the brand-new-for-the-2023-season LSU Tigers Nike Pegasus 40 sneaker.

LSU Tigers Nike Pegasus 40

This year's Nike LSU Tigers shoe customizes the Pegasus 40 with the team's purple and gold color way, a striking silhouette constructed for maximum comfort. The LSU logo is on the side; the word Tigers is woven into the sneaker's tongue. Peg features extra cushion in the places the foot needs it most, ensuring endless support while you spend the day supporting your favorite team.

Find it at Nike for $140.

Why we like the LSU Tigers Nike Pegasus 40:

The official LSU Tigers design will definitely get you noticed on game day.

The Nike Pegasus 40 is designed with a mind to improved comfort in sensitive areas of your foot, like the arch and toes.



This sneaker has medium cushioning and high responsiveness, which means it provides superior energy return for runners.

How does the AP Top 25 work

The AP Poll first began in 1936. Each season, more than 60 sports writers and broadcasters across the country cast their individual votes for the top 25 teams. The AP poll is still key in deciding which teams compete in the race for the national championship. It's also a source for endless debates over which team should top the list.

Week by week, voters make their list of the top 25 teams in college football. They then attribute points to each team, with the No. 1 pick earning the most points. The AP (Associated Press) then tallies all the votes and releases a new list each week.

The first-ever preseason Top 25 rankings were released prior to the 1950 NCAA college footballs season. Notre Dame topped the poll, followed by No. 2 Army, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Tennessee, and No. 5 Texas. No. 6 Oklahoma went on to with the national championship that year.

The preseason AP Top 25

