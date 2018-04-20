Athletics' Matt Joyce: Day off against southpaw
Joyce is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyce will head to the bench after starting the past four games while left-hander Drew Pomeranz takes the mound for Boston. Over 19 games this season, Joyce is hitting .245/.423/.453 with two home runs, four RBI and 16 walks in 72 plate appearances. Stephen Piscotty will start in left field and Chad Pinder in right.
