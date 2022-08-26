Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 Rostered 53% With the kind of run Nootbaar has been on for the past month, I'd be looking to recommend him regardless of the matchups. But it just so happens the Cardinals have the fourth-best this week, with six games against the Reds and Cubs rotations.

Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, @ARI4 Rostered 80% I had to cheat a little to get Renfroe in here since his roster rate is right at the 80 percent cutoff, but the Brewers matchups are so good, featuring three games against the Pirates and four at the Diamondbacks, that he should be started in leagues of all sizes, really. The recent home run binge only seals the deal.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 26 Matchups @ARI3, @SF3 Rostered 75% After a rough start to August, Bohm is back to piling up multi-hit games. He's also hitting .355 against lefties this year, and the Phillies have three of those on the schedule, including mashables like Madison Bumgarner and Tommy Henry.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27 Matchups @CLE3, OAK3 Rostered 71% It could be a tough start to the week with Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber on the schedule, but things ease up thereafter with Oakland coming to town. Mateo has performed like a must-start player over his past 37 games, batting .305 (40 for 131) with six homers and seven steals.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups BAL3, SEA3 Rostered 31% The Guardians matchups this week -- which include pitchers like Dakota Hudson, Kyle Freeland, German Marquez and Jose Urena -- are decent enough for you to take a shot on a player who may finally be on the verge of meeting his power potential with two home runs in three games. In all, he's batting .333 (26 for 78) in August.

Dylan Carlson CF STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 23 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 Rostered 64% Carlson never seems to be quite as good as we want him to be, but he's been decent lately, batting .323 (10 for 31) over his past nine games. Not only do the Cardinals have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week but they're scheduled to face three left-handers, against whom Carlson is batting .324 with a .904 OPS.

Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups PIT3, @ARI4 Rostered 65% McCutchen has scuffled of late, but he's still hitting a respectable .261 with a .783 OPS since the start of June. Good chance he heats up again this week with pitchers like J.T. Brubaker, Bryse Wilson, Zach Davies and Madison Bumgarner on the schedule.

Michael Massey 2B KC Kansas City • #19 • Matchups @CHW3, @DET3 Rostered 20% Massey's exit velocities and expected stats remain excellent even as his production has dwindled in recent days. He has nothing but right-handers on the schedule this week, which ends with a three-game series against the Tigers.

Albert Pujols DH STL St. Louis • #5 • Age: 42 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 Rostered 26% Pujols has hit out of his mind lately with seven homers in his past 13 games, but the sporadic playing time makes him difficult to recommend in Fantasy. He's a good bet to start at least four of the Cardinals' six games this week, though, given the three left-handers on the schedule. He's batting .398 with a 1.242 OPS against lefties this year.