Cole Irvin SP OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 28 Matchups at WAS, at BAL Rostered 78% The only downside to Irvin's two-start week is they're both on the road, where he has a 4.88 ERA compared to 1.94 at home. But they're choice matchups in two pitcher-friendly venues, Washington and especially Baltimore. He's also coming off his best start of the season.

Matt Manning SP DET Detroit • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. SEA, vs. KC Rostered 38% The five-time top-100 prospect is finally beginning to live up to his pedigree after returning from a lengthy bout with shoulder inflammation, apparently working to recapture his slider during his downtime. Coming off the two best starts of his career, Manning is now in line to face two bottom-10 offenses (Mariners and Royals).

Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 78% Cueto has entered the Adam Wainwright category of former ace who's adapted to diminished stuff in ways that are hard to decipher from the data. Still, all but four of his starts this year have been quality starts, and he's facing a bad Royals offense this time around.

David Peterson SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 36% Peterson's return to the starting rotation has been hit or miss through two starts, but he has a much easier task against the Nationals' depleted lineup in Week 22. If he can get back to featuring his slider as prominently as before his ouster, we could see a big strikeout total.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchup at PIT Rostered 71% Most of Stripling's 2.94 ERA was compiled over abbreviated starts, but he's been pitching deep enough lately to be taken seriously. And of course, anyone who's scheduled to face the Pirates needs to be taken seriously.

Jake Odorizzi SP ATL Atlanta • #12 • Age: 32 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 41% Odorizzi is like the ultimate tweener starter who's not quite good enough to keep the elite lineups at bay but can carve up the weaker ones solely on the strength of his fastball. He's facing one of those weaker ones, the Marlins, this week.

Jose Quintana SP STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 33 Matchup at CIN Rostered 65% It's been a mixed bag for Quintana since joining the Cardinals, and he's traveling to Cincinnati this week, which can be dangerous. He's not himself so vulnerable to the long ball, though, and the Reds lineup isn't much of a threat these days anyway.

Spenser Watkins SP BAL Baltimore • #80 • Age: 30 Matchups at CLE, vs. OAK Rostered 15% Watkins has put up halfway decent numbers this year, in part because his home venue is now so pitcher-friendly. Only one of his two scheduled starts this week is there, but the Guardians and Athletics are both favorable enough matchups that he should limit damage well enough for points leagues.

Marco Gonzales SP SEA Seattle • #7 • Age: 30 Matchup at DET Rostered 59% Gonzales rebounded from a rough patch Thursday, allowing one earned run in six innings against the Guardians. He still allows too much contact, but the Tigers this year have been known to make pitch-to-contact guys look like bat-missers. He's scheduled to face them this week.