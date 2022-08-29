Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 Rostered 53% With the kind of run Nootbaar has been on for the past month, I'd be looking to recommend him regardless of the matchups. But it just so happens the Cardinals have the fourth-best this week, with six games against the Reds and Cubs rotations.

Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups PIT3, @ARI4 Rostered 80% I had to cheat a little to get Renfroe in here since his roster rate is right at the 80 percent cutoff, but the Brewers matchups are so good, featuring three games against the Pirates and four at the Diamondbacks, that he should be started in leagues of all sizes, really. The recent home run binge only seals the deal.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 26 Matchups @ARI3, @SF3 Rostered 75% After a rough start to August, Bohm is back to piling up multi-hit games. He's also hitting .352 against lefties this year, and the Phillies have three of those on the schedule, including mashables like Madison Bumgarner and Tommy Henry.

Jorge Mateo SS BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27 Matchups @CLE3, OAK3 Rostered 71% It could be a tough start to the week with Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie and Shane Bieber on the schedule, but things ease up thereafter with Oakland coming to town. Mateo has performed like a must-start player over his past 39 games, batting .297 (41 for 138) with six homers and seven steals.

Tommy Pham LF BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 34 Matchups @MIN3, TEX4 Rostered 68% Pham continues to hold down the leadoff spot for the Red Sox and has picked up the production again recently with three straight two-hit games. The Red Sox have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, going against pitchers like Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer, Glenn Otto, Dallas Keuchel, Kohei Arihara and Dane Dunning.

Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups BAL3, SEA3 Rostered 31% The Guardians matchups this week -- which include pitchers like Spenser Watkins, Jordan Lyles and Kyle Bradish -- are decent enough for you to take a shot on a player who may finally be on the verge of meeting his power potential. In all, Gonzalez is batting .300 (27 for 90) with three homers in August.

Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups PIT3, @ARI4 Rostered 65% McCutchen has scuffled of late, but he's still hitting a respectable .263 with a .782 OPS since the start of June. Good chance he heats up again this week with pitchers like Bryse Wilson, Zach Davies and Madison Bumgarner on the schedule.

Michael Massey 2B KC Kansas City • #19 • Matchups @CHW3, @DET3 Rostered 20% Massey's exit velocities and expected stats remain excellent even as his production has dwindled in recent days. He has nothing but right-handers on the schedule this week, which ends with a three-game series against the Tigers.

Albert Pujols DH STL St. Louis • #5 • Age: 42 Matchups @CIN3, CHC3 Rostered 26% Pujols has hit out of his mind lately with seven homers in his past 15 games, but the sporadic playing time makes him difficult to recommend in Fantasy. He's a good bet to start at least four of the Cardinals' six games this week, though, given the two left-handers on the schedule.