Foltynewicz became a minor-league free agent Monday, Baseball America reports.
Foltynewicz's ERA jumped from 2.85 in 2018 to 4.54 in 2019, though things got far worse for him in 2020. He was designated for assignment after making just a single disastrous start. His velocity had dropped significantly, as had his weight. The fact that no team claimed him on waivers and that he was never considered for a return to the big leagues suggests that the league as a whole doesn't view the 29-year-old righty as the same pitcher he was earlier in his career.
