Harris was granted reinstatement by the NBA on Tuesday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Harris was given a one-year ban following a positive test for a prohibited substance as of July 1 of 2021. He sat out last year as a result but is now eligible to rejoin the league ranks given that he's served that suspension. Toronto still holds Harris' rights and may look to sign him following his rookie campaign in 2019-20, when he amassed 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 13.2 minutes per game.