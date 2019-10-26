Madit Tieny Dak: Goes third in G League Draft

The Legends elected Tieny Dak third overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Tieny Dak hails from South Sudan and spent last season playing high school ball in Oklahoma, averaging 8.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and a whopping 6.4 blocks per game.

Our Latest Stories