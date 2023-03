McGowens registered 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes Tuesday against Lakeland.

McGowens ended the night tied for the team lead in bench points and reached double figures for the first time since Feb. 8. He hasn't been much of a contributor so far in March, averaging only 3.9 points through six appearances.