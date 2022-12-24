Gotta be honest, I'm a little off right now. I mean, it's Saturday, and I'm working. What's up with that? Hopefully you didn't forget that most of the games this week are happening today, and if you did, consider this your reminder: Set your lineups!
Of course, we're here to help. The Fantasy Football Today team are live across multiple platforms answering your questions for Week 16 right now, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard live on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff to cover the Week 16 slate from every angle. And if you need some updates on how the weather is going to impact this week's game, make sure you check out CBS Sports' full breakdown of the weather reports right here.
And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.
And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 16:
- Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR
- Starts, sits and sleepers for every game
- Cheat sheets: PPR | Non-PPR
- Week 16 Position Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Week 16 Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath
- My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Week 16 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Out/not expected to play: Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Colt McCoy (concussion)
There are some pretty huge names here, but no surprises based on how this week has gone.
- Expected to play: Russell Wilson (concussion), Kenny Pickett (concussion), Tyler Huntley (shoulder)
Wilson and Pickett are back from their one-week absences, but neither is recommended as much more than a low-end QB2.
Running backs
- Out: Jonathan Taylor (ankle; IR), Dwayne Washington (illness), Caleb Huntley (Achilles)
Taylor was placed on IR earlier in the week and his season is over. Zack Moss was the lead back for the Colts with Taylor leaving last week's game early, but he'll split work with Deon Jackson. If I have to start one of them, I'm going with Moss, but he is by no means a must-start RB.
- Questionable: Kenneth Walker (ankle), Jeff Wilson (hip), Damien Harris (thigh), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Jordan Mason (hamstring), Zamir White (ankle)
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday he expects Walker and Dallas to play, the former despite not practicing at all this week. I'm taking that with a grain of salt because Carroll is always more optimistic than nearly every other coach would be if asked. If Walker is active, I'm treating him as an RB2; if he doesn't play and Dallas does, Dallas would be an RB3. If neither plays, I'm probably just avoiding this backfield.
- Expected to play: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Latavius Murray (foot), Khalil Herbert (hip)
Per reports, Stevenson is expected to play despite being limited in practice. He was an even bigger question mark last week and then went off for 168 total yards and a touchdown, and at this point has to be viewed as a must-start back. Murray isn't nearly as obvious despite his big Week 15, but he's in the RB2/3 discussion. Herbert is more of a desperation play, but he could get a dozen carries or so if the Bears can keep it close.
Wide receivers
- Out: Tyler Lockett (hand), Chris Olave (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle; IR), Deebo Samuel (knee), DeVante Parker (concussion), Ben Skowronek (calf), Chase Claypool (knee), Nico Collins (foot; IR), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Kendall Hinton (hamstring), Devin Duvernay (foot; IR)
Lockett and Olave are the big headlines here. The Saints don't seem likely to have anyone step up in a big way without Olave, mostly because of how bad the weather is in Cleveland -- Rashid Shaheed has hit on some big plays in recent weeks and would be an intriguing option in different circumstances. On the Seahawks side, Marquise Goodwin has some appeal, though I wouldn't call him a must-start by any stretch. He's a WR3/4 candidate.
- Questionable: Diontae Johnson (toe), Treylon Burks (concussion), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Marquise Brown (hamstring), Chris Moore (foot)
Across the board, I'd guess each of these players is more likely to play than not, but we haven't received reports indicating as much. Johnson, Sutton, and Brown are all in the WR3 range, though I'm not necessarily excited about starting any of them at this point. Johnson is the best one if I have to.
- Expected to play: Brandin Cooks (calf), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Marquise Goodwin (ankle/wrist)
As with the previous group, none of these guys are must-start options. Cooks is probably the best option of the three, but he's been thoroughly underwhelming even before his injury, and after missing multiple weeks, it's pretty hard to trust him.
Tight ends
- Out: Hayden Hurst (calf)
- Expected to play: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Noah Fant (ankle)
Goedert has been activated from IR and will return from his five-game absence and he's right back in my top-three at the tight end position. Fant is more of a stretch, but I could see him having a bigger role with Tyler Lockett out.
Rankings Updates
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA
- Josh Allen @CHI
- Justin Fields vs. BUF
- Justin Herbert @IND
- Joe Burrow @NE
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB
- Kirk Cousins vs. NYG
- Geno Smith @KC
- Dak Prescott vs. PHI
- Tom Brady @ARI
- Gardner Minshew @DAL
- Derek Carr @PIT
- Daniel Jones @MIN
- Aaron Rodgers @MIA
- Jared Goff @CAR
- Brock Purdy vs. WAS
- Taylor Heinicke @SF
- Russell Wilson @LAR
- Deshaun Watson vs. NO
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV
- Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
- Mac Jones vs. CIN
- Trace McSorley vs. TB
- Nick Foles vs. LAC
- Davis Mills @TEN
- Tyler Huntley vs. ATL
- Malik Willis vs. HOU
- Sam Darnold vs. DET
- Andy Dalton @CLE
- Desmond RIdder @BAL
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler @IND
- Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
- Josh Jacobs @PIT
- Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
- Saquon Barkley @MIN
- Aaron Jones @MIA
- Tony Pollard vs. PHI
- Joe Mixon @NE
- Nick Chubb vs. NO
- David Montgomery vs. BUF
- Alvin Kamara @CLE
- Najee Harris vs. LV
- James Conner vs. TB
- Kenneth Walker @KC
- Miles Sanders @DAL
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
- Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
- Leonard Fournette @ARI
- J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
- Raheem Mostert vs. GB
- Latavius Murray @LAR
- D'Andre Swift @CAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
- Rachaad White @ARI
- Zack Moss vs. LAC
- Devin Singletary @CHI
- AJ Dillon @MIA
- Cam Akers vs. DEN
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
- Deon Jackson vs. LAC
- Antonio Gibson @SF
- Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
- Tyler Allgeier @BAL
- Jamaal Williams @CAR
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
- Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
- Gus Edwards vs. ATL
- Royce Freeman @TEN
- James Cook @CHI
- Kareem Hunt vs. NO
- Khalil Herbert vs. BUF
- Kyren Williams vs. DEN
- Samaje Perine @NE
- Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS
- Joshua Kelley @IND
- Jordan Mason vs. WAS
- Rex Burkhead @TEN
- Alexander Mattison vs. NYG
- Justin Jackson @CAR
- Hassan Haskins vs. HOU
- Nyheim Hines @CHI
- Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
- Salvon Ahmed vs. GB
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
- Tyreek Hill vs. GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @NE
- Davante Adams @PIT
- Stefon Diggs @CHI
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
- Chris Godwin @ARI
- A.J. Brown @DAL
- Keenan Allen @IND
- Tee Higgins @NE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
- DK Metcalf @KC
- Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
- DeVonta Smith @DAL
- Terry McLaurin @SF
- Mike Williams @IND
- Mike Evans @ARI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
- Michael Pittman vs. LAC
- Diontae Johnson vs. LV
- Christian Watson @MIA
- Jerry Jeudy @LAR
- D.J. Moore vs. DET
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
- Drake London @BAL
- Courtland Sutton @LAR
- Brandin Cooks @TEN
- Adam Thielen vs. NYG
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
- Curtis Samuel @SF
- Amari Cooper vs. NO
- D.J. Chark @CAR
- Darius Slayton @MIN
- Chris Olave @CLE
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
- Marquise Goodwin @KC
- Marquise Brown vs. TB
- Gabe Davis @CHI
- Romeo Doubs @MIA
- Josh Palmer @IND
- Mack Hollins @PIT
- Chris Moore @TEN
- Allen Lazard @MIA
- Michael Gallup vs. PHI
- Tyler Boyd @NE
- George Pickens vs. LV
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
- Parris Campbell vs. LAC
- KJ Osborn vs. NYG
- Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
- Hunter Renfrow @PIT
- Richie James @MIN
- Robert Woods vs. HOU
- Jahan Dotson @SF
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce vs. SEA
- TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
- Dallas Goedert @DAL
- Mark Andrews vs. ATL
- George Kittle vs. WAS
- Darren Waller @PIT
- Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
- David Njoku vs. NO
- Cole Kmet vs. BUF
- Gerald Everett @IND
- Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
- Dawson Knox @CHI
- Greg Dulcich @LAR
- Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
- Taysom Hill @CLE
- Juwan Johnson @CLE
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
- Noah Fant @KC
- Robert Tonyan @MIA
- Daniel Bellinger @MIN
- Hunter Henry vs. CIN
- Trey McBride vs. TB
- Cameron Brate @ARI
- Austin Hooper vs. HOU
Flex
- Austin Ekeler @IND
- Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
- Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
- Tyreek Hill vs. GB
- Ja'Marr Chase @NE
- Josh Jacobs @PIT
- Davante Adams @PIT
- Derrick Henry vs. HOU
- Travis Kelce vs. SEA
- Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
- Stefon Diggs @CHI
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
- Saquon Barkley @MIN
- Aaron Jones @MIA
- Chris Godwin @ARI
- A.J. Brown @DAL
- Keenan Allen @IND
- Tony Pollard vs. PHI
- Joe Mixon @NE
- Tee Higgins @NE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
- Nick Chubb vs. NO
- David Montgomery vs. BUF
- DK Metcalf @KC
- Alvin Kamara @CLE
- Najee Harris vs. LV
- James Conner vs. TB
- Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
- Kenneth Walker @KC
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
- Miles Sanders @DAL
- DeVonta Smith @DAL
- Terry McLaurin @SF
- Mike Williams @IND
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
- Mike Evans @ARI
- Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
- Leonard Fournette @ARI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
- Michael Pittman vs. LAC
- Diontae Johnson vs. LV
- J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
- Raheem Mostert vs. GB
- Christian Watson @MIA
- Latavius Murray @LAR
- Jerry Jeudy @LAR
- TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
- D.J. Moore vs. DET
- Dallas Goedert @DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
- D'Andre Swift @CAR
- Drake London @BAL
- Courtland Sutton @LAR
- Brandin Cooks @TEN
- Adam Thielen vs. NYG
- Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
- Rachaad White @ARI
- Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
- Zack Moss vs. LAC
- Curtis Samuel @SF
- Amari Cooper vs. NO
- D.J. Chark @CAR
- Devin Singletary @CHI
- Mark Andrews vs. ATL
- AJ Dillon @MIA
- George Kittle vs. WAS
- Cam Akers vs. DEN
- Darius Slayton @MIN
- Chris Olave @CLE
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
- Marquise Goodwin @KC
- Marquise Brown vs. TB
- Gabe Davis @CHI
- Darren Waller @PIT
- Deon Jackson vs. LAC
- Antonio Gibson @SF
- Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
- David Njoku vs. NO
- Romeo Doubs @MIA
- Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
- Josh Palmer @IND
- Mack Hollins @PIT
- Tyler Allgeier @BAL
- Chris Moore @TEN
- Cole Kmet vs. BUF
- Allen Lazard @MIA
- Michael Gallup vs. PHI
- Jamaal Williams @CAR
- Gerald Everett @IND
- Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
- Tyler Boyd @NE
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
- Dawson Knox @CHI
- George Pickens vs. LV
- DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
- Greg Dulcich @LAR
- Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
- Parris Campbell vs. LAC
- Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
- KJ Osborn vs. NYG
- Taysom Hill @CLE
- Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
- Gus Edwards vs. ATL
- Royce Freeman @TEN
- Hunter Renfrow @PIT
- Juwan Johnson @CLE
- Richie James @MIN
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
- Robert Woods vs. HOU
- Jahan Dotson @SF
- James Cook @CHI
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
- Josh Reynolds @CAR
- Noah Fant @KC
- Kareem Hunt vs. NO
- Alec Pierce vs. LAC
- Kyren Williams vs. DEN
- Van Jefferson vs. DEN
- Samaje Perine @NE
- Tylan Wallace vs. ATL
- Robert Tonyan @MIA
- Olamide Zaccheaus @BAL
- Tutu Atwell vs. DEN