kenneth-walker-3-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Gotta be honest, I'm a little off right now. I mean, it's Saturday, and I'm working. What's up with that? Hopefully you didn't forget that most of the games this week are happening today, and if you did, consider this your reminder: Set your lineups! 

Of course, we're here to help. The Fantasy Football Today team are live across multiple platforms answering your questions for Week 16 right now, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard  live on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff to cover the Week 16 slate from every angle. And if you need some updates on how the weather is going to impact this week's game, make sure you check out CBS Sports' full breakdown of the weather reports right here

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 16:

Week 16 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

There are some pretty huge names here, but no surprises based on how this week has gone. 

Wilson and Pickett are back from their one-week absences, but neither is recommended as much more than a low-end QB2. 

Running backs

Taylor was placed on IR earlier in the week and his season is over. Zack Moss was the lead back for the Colts with Taylor leaving last week's game early, but he'll split work with Deon Jackson. If I have to start one of them, I'm going with Moss, but he is by no means a must-start RB. 

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday he expects Walker and Dallas to play, the former despite not practicing at all this week. I'm taking that with a grain of salt because Carroll is always more optimistic than nearly every other coach would be if asked. If Walker is active, I'm treating him as an RB2; if he doesn't play and Dallas does, Dallas would be an RB3. If neither plays, I'm probably just avoiding this backfield. 

Per reports, Stevenson is expected to play despite being limited in practice. He was an even bigger question mark last week and then went off for 168 total yards and a touchdown, and at this point has to be viewed as a must-start back. Murray isn't nearly as obvious despite his big Week 15, but he's in the RB2/3 discussion. Herbert is more of a desperation play, but he could get a dozen carries or so if the Bears can keep it close. 

Wide receivers

Lockett and Olave are the big headlines here. The Saints don't seem likely to have anyone step up in a big way without Olave, mostly because of how bad the weather is in Cleveland -- Rashid Shaheed has hit on some big plays in recent weeks and would be an intriguing option in different circumstances. On the Seahawks side, Marquise Goodwin has some appeal, though I wouldn't call him a must-start by any stretch. He's a WR3/4 candidate. 

Across the board, I'd guess each of these players is more likely to play than not, but we haven't received reports indicating as much. Johnson, Sutton, and Brown are all in the WR3 range, though I'm not necessarily excited about starting any of them at this point. Johnson is the best one if I have to. 

As with the previous group, none of these guys are must-start options. Cooks is probably the best option of the three, but he's been thoroughly underwhelming even before his injury, and after missing multiple weeks, it's pretty hard to trust him. 

Tight ends

Goedert has been activated from IR and will return from his five-game absence and he's right back in my top-three at the tight end position. Fant is more of a stretch, but I could see him having a bigger role with Tyler Lockett out. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA
  2. Josh Allen @CHI
  3. Justin Fields vs. BUF
  4. Justin Herbert @IND
  5. Joe Burrow @NE
  6. Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB
  7. Kirk Cousins vs. NYG
  8. Geno Smith @KC
  9. Dak Prescott vs. PHI
  10. Tom Brady @ARI
  11. Gardner Minshew @DAL
  12. Derek Carr @PIT
  13. Daniel Jones @MIN
  14. Aaron Rodgers @MIA
  15. Jared Goff @CAR
  16. Brock Purdy vs. WAS
  17. Taylor Heinicke @SF
  18. Russell Wilson @LAR
  19. Deshaun Watson vs. NO
  20. Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV
  21. Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
  22. Mac Jones vs. CIN
  23. Trace McSorley vs. TB
  24. Nick Foles vs. LAC
  25. Davis Mills @TEN
  26. Tyler Huntley vs. ATL
  27. Malik Willis vs. HOU
  28. Sam Darnold vs. DET
  29. Andy Dalton @CLE
  30. Desmond RIdder @BAL

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  4. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  5. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  6. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  7. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  8. Aaron Jones @MIA
  9. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  10. Joe Mixon @NE
  11. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  12. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  13. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  14. Najee Harris vs. LV
  15. James Conner vs. TB
  16. Kenneth Walker @KC
  17. Miles Sanders @DAL
  18. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  19. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  20. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  21. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  22. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  23. Latavius Murray @LAR
  24. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  25. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  26. Rachaad White @ARI
  27. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  28. Devin Singletary @CHI
  29. AJ Dillon @MIA
  30. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  31. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  32. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  33. Antonio Gibson @SF
  34. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  35. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  36. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  37. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  38. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  39. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  40. Royce Freeman @TEN
  41. James Cook @CHI
  42. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  43. Khalil Herbert vs. BUF
  44. Kyren Williams vs. DEN
  45. Samaje Perine @NE
  46. Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS
  47. Joshua Kelley @IND
  48. Jordan Mason vs. WAS
  49. Rex Burkhead @TEN
  50. Alexander Mattison vs. NYG
  51. Justin Jackson @CAR
  52. Hassan Haskins vs. HOU
  53. Nyheim Hines @CHI
  54. Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
  55. Salvon Ahmed vs. GB

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  3. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  4. Davante Adams @PIT
  5. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  7. Chris Godwin @ARI
  8. A.J. Brown @DAL
  9. Keenan Allen @IND
  10. Tee Higgins @NE
  11. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  12. DK Metcalf @KC
  13. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  14. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  15. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  16. Terry McLaurin @SF
  17. Mike Williams @IND
  18. Mike Evans @ARI
  19. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  20. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  21. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  22. Christian Watson @MIA
  23. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  24. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  25. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  26. Drake London @BAL
  27. Courtland Sutton @LAR
  28. Brandin Cooks @TEN
  29. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  30. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  31. Curtis Samuel @SF
  32. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  33. D.J. Chark @CAR
  34. Darius Slayton @MIN
  35. Chris Olave @CLE
  36. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  37. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  38. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  39. Gabe Davis @CHI
  40. Romeo Doubs @MIA
  41. Josh Palmer @IND
  42. Mack Hollins @PIT
  43. Chris Moore @TEN
  44. Allen Lazard @MIA
  45. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  46. Tyler Boyd @NE
  47. George Pickens vs. LV
  48. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  49. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  50. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  51. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  52. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  53. Richie James @MIN
  54. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  55. Jahan Dotson @SF

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  3. Dallas Goedert @DAL
  4. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  5. George Kittle vs. WAS
  6. Darren Waller @PIT
  7. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  8. David Njoku vs. NO
  9. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  10. Gerald Everett @IND
  11. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  12. Dawson Knox @CHI
  13. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  14. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  15. Taysom Hill @CLE
  16. Juwan Johnson @CLE
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  18. Noah Fant @KC
  19. Robert Tonyan @MIA
  20. Daniel Bellinger @MIN
  21. Hunter Henry vs. CIN
  22. Trey McBride vs. TB
  23. Cameron Brate @ARI
  24. Austin Hooper vs. HOU

Flex

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  5. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  7. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  8. Davante Adams @PIT
  9. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  10. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  12. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  13. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  14. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  15. Aaron Jones @MIA
  16. Chris Godwin @ARI
  17. A.J. Brown @DAL
  18. Keenan Allen @IND
  19. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  20. Joe Mixon @NE
  21. Tee Higgins @NE
  22. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  23. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  24. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  25. DK Metcalf @KC
  26. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  27. Najee Harris vs. LV
  28. James Conner vs. TB
  29. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  30. Kenneth Walker @KC
  31. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  32. Miles Sanders @DAL
  33. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  34. Terry McLaurin @SF
  35. Mike Williams @IND
  36. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  37. Mike Evans @ARI
  38. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  39. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  40. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  41. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  42. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  43. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  44. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  45. Christian Watson @MIA
  46. Latavius Murray @LAR
  47. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  48. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  49. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  50. Dallas Goedert @DAL
  51. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  52. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  53. Drake London @BAL
  54. Courtland Sutton @LAR
  55. Brandin Cooks @TEN
  56. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  57. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  58. Rachaad White @ARI
  59. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  60. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  61. Curtis Samuel @SF
  62. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  63. D.J. Chark @CAR
  64. Devin Singletary @CHI
  65. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  66. AJ Dillon @MIA
  67. George Kittle vs. WAS
  68. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  69. Darius Slayton @MIN
  70. Chris Olave @CLE
  71. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  72. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  73. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  74. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  75. Gabe Davis @CHI
  76. Darren Waller @PIT
  77. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  78. Antonio Gibson @SF
  79. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  80. David Njoku vs. NO
  81. Romeo Doubs @MIA
  82. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  83. Josh Palmer @IND
  84. Mack Hollins @PIT
  85. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  86. Chris Moore @TEN
  87. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  88. Allen Lazard @MIA
  89. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  90. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  91. Gerald Everett @IND
  92. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  93. Tyler Boyd @NE
  94. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  95. Dawson Knox @CHI
  96. George Pickens vs. LV
  97. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  98. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  99. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  100. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  101. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  102. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  103. Taysom Hill @CLE
  104. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  105. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  106. Royce Freeman @TEN
  107. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  108. Juwan Johnson @CLE
  109. Richie James @MIN
  110. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  111. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  112. Jahan Dotson @SF
  113. James Cook @CHI
  114. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
  115. Josh Reynolds @CAR
  116. Noah Fant @KC
  117. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  118. Alec Pierce vs. LAC
  119. Kyren Williams vs. DEN
  120. Van Jefferson vs. DEN
  121. Samaje Perine @NE
  122. Tylan Wallace vs. ATL
  123. Robert Tonyan @MIA
  124. Olamide Zaccheaus @BAL
  125. Tutu Atwell vs. DEN