Gotta be honest, I'm a little off right now. I mean, it's Saturday, and I'm working. What's up with that? Hopefully you didn't forget that most of the games this week are happening today, and if you did, consider this your reminder: Set your lineups!

Of course, we're here to help. The Fantasy Football Today team are live across multiple platforms answering your questions for Week 16 right now, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard live on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff to cover the Week 16 slate from every angle. And if you need some updates on how the weather is going to impact this week's game, make sure you check out CBS Sports' full breakdown of the weather reports right here.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 16:

Quarterbacks

There are some pretty huge names here, but no surprises based on how this week has gone.

Wilson and Pickett are back from their one-week absences, but neither is recommended as much more than a low-end QB2.

Running backs

Taylor was placed on IR earlier in the week and his season is over. Zack Moss was the lead back for the Colts with Taylor leaving last week's game early, but he'll split work with Deon Jackson. If I have to start one of them, I'm going with Moss, but he is by no means a must-start RB.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Thursday he expects Walker and Dallas to play, the former despite not practicing at all this week. I'm taking that with a grain of salt because Carroll is always more optimistic than nearly every other coach would be if asked. If Walker is active, I'm treating him as an RB2; if he doesn't play and Dallas does, Dallas would be an RB3. If neither plays, I'm probably just avoiding this backfield.

Per reports, Stevenson is expected to play despite being limited in practice. He was an even bigger question mark last week and then went off for 168 total yards and a touchdown, and at this point has to be viewed as a must-start back. Murray isn't nearly as obvious despite his big Week 15, but he's in the RB2/3 discussion. Herbert is more of a desperation play, but he could get a dozen carries or so if the Bears can keep it close.

Wide receivers

Lockett and Olave are the big headlines here. The Saints don't seem likely to have anyone step up in a big way without Olave, mostly because of how bad the weather is in Cleveland -- Rashid Shaheed has hit on some big plays in recent weeks and would be an intriguing option in different circumstances. On the Seahawks side, Marquise Goodwin has some appeal, though I wouldn't call him a must-start by any stretch. He's a WR3/4 candidate.

Across the board, I'd guess each of these players is more likely to play than not, but we haven't received reports indicating as much. Johnson, Sutton, and Brown are all in the WR3 range, though I'm not necessarily excited about starting any of them at this point. Johnson is the best one if I have to.

Expected to play: Brandin Cooks (calf), Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Marquise Goodwin (ankle/wrist)

As with the previous group, none of these guys are must-start options. Cooks is probably the best option of the three, but he's been thoroughly underwhelming even before his injury, and after missing multiple weeks, it's pretty hard to trust him.

Tight ends

Goedert has been activated from IR and will return from his five-game absence and he's right back in my top-three at the tight end position. Fant is more of a stretch, but I could see him having a bigger role with Tyler Lockett out.

Rankings Updates

Flex