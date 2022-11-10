Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are on byes for Week 10, and injured Josh Allen (elbow), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Matt Ryan (shoulder) and Carson Wentz (finger) might be out, too. Let's start figuring ways around lineup dilemmas.
It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you can move in and out of your lineups based on matchups and other factors every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to winning.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tagovailoa is on fire coming into Week 10 with consecutive games of 30 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Browns, even though Cleveland has allowed just two quarterbacks to score more than 19 Fantasy points this season. In his past two outings against Detroit and Chicago, Tagovailoa has attempted at least 30 passes and connected for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle look unstoppable, and Tagovailoa looks in complete command of Mike McDaniel's offense. Tagovailoa once again has top-five upside in Week 10.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fields was amazing in Week 9 as the Start of the Week, scoring 47 Fantasy points to lead all quarterbacks. He ran for 178 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, which is now four games in a row with at least 60 rushing yards and three games in a row with a rushing score. He also attempted a season-high 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. The addition of Chase Claypool gives him a respectable receiving corps with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, and Fields looks unstoppable on the ground. He should have another dominant game against the Lions in Week 10, and Detroit allows an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks (Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers) have at least 40 rushing yards against the Lions, with Hurts and Smith scoring touchdowns on the ground.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prescott was fantastic in Week 8 against Chicago with 29 Fantasy points, and hopefully he'll continue to ramp up his throwing after being out five games with a thumb injury. He only attempted 27 passes against the Bears, but he had 250 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, as well as 34 rushing yards and a touchdown. Prescott has a good history coming off a bye, averaging 26.4 Fantasy points per game in five games after a bye in his career. The Packers just lost standout pass rusher Rashan Gary (ACL) and could be without cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle) after both were hurt in Week 9 at Detroit. This should be another productive outing for Prescott in Week 10.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith continues to be one of the best stories in the NFL and for Fantasy managers, and he had another solid outing in Week 9 at Arizona with 24 Fantasy points. He has now scored at least 20 points in six of nine games this season, including consecutive games with at least 22 points, and he should have another quality outing against the Buccaneers in Germany. Four of the past seven quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, with only Matthew Stafford over that stretch failing to reach at least 19 points. Smith should have a safe floor with a high ceiling in what should be a fun game in Munich.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This matchup against the Chargers isn't a favorable one since only two quarterbacks have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against them this season. Teams have been running all over the Chargers, and that could easily happen again with Christian McCaffrey this week. But I'm counting on Garoppolo to stay hot this week, and he has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row. This will hopefully be a balanced attack for the 49ers, and Garoppolo should use all of his weapons, especially with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) back. He should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lawrence can be used as a starter in deeper leagues this week at the Chiefs. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks this season to score at least 20 Fantasy points. The two who failed to reach that mark were Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis last week, and Willis is the lone quarterback who didn't have at least two touchdown passes against the Chiefs. With the Jaguars likely chasing points on the road, look for Lawrence to post a decent stat line with his Fantasy production.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff hasn't topped 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns in four outings since then. But the reason he's listed here is the hope he takes advantage of the matchup with the Bears. Chicago has allowed 59 Fantasy points in the past two games against Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa, and Goff could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. In two games against Chicago last year, Goff had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Rodgers was a disaster in Week 9 at Detroit with 291 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for 15 Fantasy points. He's now scored 19 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't topped 20 points in any game this season. The Cowboys have one of the best pass defenses in the NFL and allow an average of just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Only Justin Fields in Week 8 and Jalen Hurts in Week 6 have scored more than 17 Fantasy points against Dallas, and now Rodgers is without one of his top receivers in Romeo Doubs (ankle). It's time to move on from Rodgers as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback if you haven't done so already.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
It might seem like the matchup with Pittsburgh is favorable because the Steelers allow an average of 22.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. But that would be a huge mistake. T.J. Watt (pectoral) is expected to return for Pittsburgh this week after being out since Week 1, and this will be the Steelers first game with new cornerback William Jackson III after he was acquired via trade from Washington. If Watt is back to form, Dalton should be in trouble, and he only has two games this season with more than 15 Fantasy points. He's an easy fade this week, even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Jacksonville, but that's just his second game with more than 15 Fantasy points since Week 3. Even though Indianapolis has been in complete disarray this season, the pass defense has held up, and opposing quarterbacks average just 16.6 Fantasy points per game against the Colts. No quarterback has passed for multiple touchdowns against Indianapolis in five games in a row, and this should be a game where Josh Jacobs gets on track for the Raiders. Carr is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Jones runs in this game then he should have the chance for a decent Fantasy outing. He has three games this season with at least 68 rushing yards, and he's averaging 20.7 Fantasy points per game over that span. But the man who should be doing the most running is Saquon Barkley, and he should carry the Giants this week -- as he typically does. The Texans run defense is awful, and teams usually dominate on the ground against Houston. As a result, opposing quarterbacks average just 13.3 Fantasy points per game against the Texans. And as far as rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks, Houston just held Jalen Hurts to 23 yards on the ground in Week 9. Jones is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
If you were to say prior to Week 9 at Atlanta that Herbert would attempt 43 passes with 30 completions against that secondary then he should have had a huge outing, even without Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle). But he only passed for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception and ran for 3 yards, and he's now scored 16 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. It will be hard to trust Herbert at San Francisco if Allen and Williams remain out, and the 49ers allow an average of just 15.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes in Week 7 and Marcus Mariota, who had 11 Fantasy points with his rushing stats in Week 6, are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 points against San Francisco this year.