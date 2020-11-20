Watch Now: Week 11 TE Starts and Sits (3:45)

The tight end position is awful for Fantasy Football, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have sleepers. Eric Ebron and Dalton Schultz could be two of those sleepers in Week 11.

The case for Ebron starts with his opponent. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth most Fantasy points to tight ends this season and they've also surrendered the second most yards per reception and touchdowns to the position. Ebron has at least six targets in three of four games and has also scored double-digit PPR points in the same number of games. 

Schultz is a little bit sneakier. The Vikings aren't a particularly great matchup, but they don't have a very good defense either. For his part, Schultz has 15 targets in his past two games and has averaged more than six targets per game since Week 2. 

Neither Ebron or Schultz is particularly exciting, but in Week 11 they could be solid low-end starters.

Week 11 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 9 -- Targets for Mark Andrews in Week 10. That tied his career-high.
  • 13 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, tied with Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham for most among tight ends.
  • 6 -- Hayden Hurst has at least six targets in five of the Falcons' past six games.
  • 0 -- The Colts have still not allowed a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season.
  • 14.7 -- Mo Alie-Cox is averaging 14.7 yards per reception. That's one way around low volume.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Eric Ebron TE
PIT Pittsburgh • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC PIT -10 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
PROJ PTS
10.6
TE RNK
7th
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
7.8
TE RNK
15th
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
headshot-image
Dalton Schultz TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 48
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
55
REYDS
383
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
Dalton Schultz has sneakily been a high-target guy. Since Week 2 he's averaging more than six targets per game. he has a good matchup in Week 11 and should be more efficient with Andy Dalton back.
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
30th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
54%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
52
REYDS
302
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.5
The Bengals are one of the worst teams in the league defending tight ends, and Thomas has 10 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. Maybe more importantly, he has six targets in his past two games.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
DFS Plays
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
11.7
TE RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
54
REYDS
411
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.7
Travis Kelce and Darren Waller play on Sunday night, which leaves Hurst as my top projected tight end on the slate. That doesn't feel right, but neither would anyone else. I like Hurst's target rate and the game's high over-under. i also like that he's cheaper than guys like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

