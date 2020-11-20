Watch Now: Week 11 TE Starts and Sits ( 3:45 )

The tight end position is awful for Fantasy Football, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have sleepers. Eric Ebron and Dalton Schultz could be two of those sleepers in Week 11.

The case for Ebron starts with his opponent. The Jaguars have allowed the fourth most Fantasy points to tight ends this season and they've also surrendered the second most yards per reception and touchdowns to the position. Ebron has at least six targets in three of four games and has also scored double-digit PPR points in the same number of games.

Schultz is a little bit sneakier. The Vikings aren't a particularly great matchup, but they don't have a very good defense either. For his part, Schultz has 15 targets in his past two games and has averaged more than six targets per game since Week 2.

Neither Ebron or Schultz is particularly exciting, but in Week 11 they could be solid low-end starters.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

9 -- Targets for Mark Andrews in Week 10. That tied his career-high.

-- Targets for Mark Andrews in Week 10. That tied his career-high. 13 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, tied with Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham for most among tight ends.

-- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, tied with Travis Kelce and Jimmy Graham for most among tight ends. 6 -- Hayden Hurst has at least six targets in five of the Falcons' past six games.

-- Hayden Hurst has at least six targets in five of the Falcons' past six games. 0 -- The Colts have still not allowed a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season.

-- The Colts have still not allowed a receiving touchdown to a tight end this season. 14.7 -- Mo Alie-Cox is averaging 14.7 yards per reception. That's one way around low volume.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 7th Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 15th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Dalton Schultz has sneakily been a high-target guy. Since Week 2 he's averaging more than six targets per game. he has a good matchup in Week 11 and should be more efficient with Andy Dalton back. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 302 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 The Bengals are one of the worst teams in the league defending tight ends, and Thomas has 10 Fantasy points in three of his past four outings. Maybe more importantly, he has six targets in his past two games.

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 411 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Travis Kelce and Darren Waller play on Sunday night, which leaves Hurst as my top projected tight end on the slate. That doesn't feel right, but neither would anyone else. I like Hurst's target rate and the game's high over-under. i also like that he's cheaper than guys like T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert and Mark Andrews.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

