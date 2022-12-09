From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 14 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence; running backs Leonard Fournette, Saquon Barkley, J.K. Dobbins and Najee Harris; receivers Mike Williams and Amari Cooper; tight ends Hayden Hurst and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Jets

Bills

The majority of offensive players on both sides of this matchup have been cleared. The big news for the Jets is the return of Michael Carter. Zonovan Knight stepped in with the absence of Carter and had 15 carries for 90 yards and five receptions for 28 yards in Week 13. The Jets confirmed Knight will have a continued role but it remains to be seen how the workload will be split. Carter has not seen more than 13 carries in a game this season. It's possible Knight could lead the way on the ground, with Carter assuming a pass-catching role. The Bills are a tough matchup but are dealing with significant injuries on defense, including the loss of Von Miller for the season. Knight and Carter are low-end flex options until we know more about the workload split.

DFS impact

While Knight was a solid play in Week 13, it's risky to utilize him this week even at a $5,100 price tag. Avoid this backfield as a whole until we receive more clarity on roles.

Notable injuries

Browns

WR Amari Cooper (hip) - Questionable

WR David Bell (thumb) - Cleared

TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared

CB Denzel Ward (ankle) - Cleared



Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (concussion) - Cleared

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - Out

DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - Cleared



Amari Cooper is questionable and heading in the wrong direction with a limited practice on Thursday and no practice on Friday. If Cooper is out, Donovan Peoples-Jones stands to benefit the most from a receiving perspective. But the Browns could lean heavily on Nick Chubb. Chubb saw only 17 carries in Week 13. Njoku is cleared and is a solid TE1 this week.

For the Bengals, Mixon will return to action this week and Higgins is cleared to play as well. Samaje Perine stepped up in Mixon's absence but the backfield should return to Mixon. Both Mixon and Higgins are must-starts. Hurst is out and while his target share has been low, his absence should benefit the Bengals' receiving corps.

DFS impact

Although the matchup is less than ideal, Donovan Peoples-Jones is a strong value play at just $4,900 on DraftKings if Amari Cooper is out. Mixon should be a popular play given the matchup and Higgins remains a solid option.

Notable injuries

Texans

Cowboys

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - Cleared



LB Leighton Vander Esch (illness) - Questionable

CB Anthony Brown (Achilles) - Out

SS Jayron Kearse (shoulder) - Cleared



Although the Cowboys are dealing with several injuries on defense, they are still the top option in Week 14 against a Texans team that is without its top receivers. Both Cooks and Collins are ruled out for Week 14 and the Texans' receiving corps will now feature Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett. It's difficult to trust either receiver given the matchup, but the Texans will likely play from behind and targets should be plenty. Davis Mills will start this week and could bring some stability to the Texans offense. Moore and Dorsett are low-end flex options in very deep leagues.

DFS impact

Moore is $3,400 and Dorsett is $3K on DraftKings. Pay the extra $400 for Moore as a strong value play. It's possible that Brevin Jordan or Jordan Akins sees an increase in volume as well. They are interesting punt plays at tight end.

Notable injuries

Vikings

Lions

Although the injury list is long for both sides in this matchup, the majority of offensive players are healthy. This is fantastic news as the game is set to have the highest point total on Week 14. There are a couple of injuries to monitor that affect top Fantasy options. Darrisaw logged a full practice on Friday. His return would be a significant boost to the Minnesota offense. Fantasy managers should also monitor injuries to the Lions' secondary. Justin Jefferson had just three receptions for 14 yards in the Week 3 matchup with Detroit.

DFS impact

The one area to note in this matchup is around Jeff Okudah. If Okudah is active and focused on Jefferson, Adam Thielen becomes a very interesting value play at just $4,900 on DraftKings. Thielen had six receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown in the Week 3 matchup.

Notable injuries

Eagles

Giants

The big news in this matchup is around Saquon Barkley, who was added to the injury report late this week with a neck injury. Barkley is experiencing soreness, and his status should be monitored throughout the weekend. If Barkley can't suit up, the backfield will likely be split between Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell. Neither is a trustworthy option. Breida played for Buffalo last season with Brian Daboll, so it's possible he has priority in the backfield. But Fantasy managers should avoid the situation if possible. If Barkley is active, he should start in all formats.

DFS impact

Despite low-pricing, neither Breida or Brightwell offers high upside worthy of a play in DFS.

Notable injuries

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Doubtful

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - TBD



WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - IR



OG Kevin Zeitler (knee) - Questionable

OLB Patrick Queen (thigh) - Questionable

CB Daryl Worley (hamstring) - Out

Steelers

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Questionable

RB Najee Harris (oblique) - Cleared

OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) - Questionable



CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) - IR



Lamar Jackson is unlikely to play this week and Tyler Huntley will step up as the Ravens' quarterback. Huntley has rushing upside that makes him a viable option. Other streaming quarterbacks, such as Ryan Tannehill and Mac Jones, have better matchups and should be prioritized over Huntley. But Huntley is an option in very deep leagues or superflex. It's possible Dobbins returns to action this week but Fantasy managers will need to monitor his status. If Dobbins is active, it's difficult to trust Dobbins or Gus Edwards.

For the Steelers, Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip injury and is questionable. Johnson returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and his status should be monitored.

DFS impact

While Huntley is a riskier option in season-long leagues, he does have appeal in tournament play. Pittsburgh's defense has improved but is still vulnerable against the pass and Huntley has had a minimum of 40 rushing yards in his 2021 and 2022 games played in relief of Jackson. It's also possible that Huntley's presence increases opportunities for Mark Andrews, who has been struggling with lack of volume recently.

If Johnson is out, George Pickens is a solid option at $5K on DraftKings.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable

WR Zay Jones (chest) - Questionable

LB Chad Muma (ankle) - Out

FS Andre Cisco (shoulder) - Questionable



Titans

Trevor Lawrence and Zay Jones are questionable for Week 14. Lawrence stated that he expects to play but given the fact that he did not practice until Friday, Fantasy managers need to monitor his status and be prepared to pivot. His absence would be significant because the Titans are an excellent matchup for quarterbacks and receivers. Christian Kirk is a top-15 receiver and Zay Jones is a flex option. If Zay Jones is inactive, Marvin Jones is a low-end flex option if Lawrence is active.

The Titans are dealing with significant injuries on defense, which only increase their struggles. And the Titans will be without Burks at receiver. It's difficult to trust Robert Woods. He's generally offered very little upside, despite seeing high snap counts. Despite lack of receivers, Ryan Tannehill is still a solid streaming option, given the matchup. But this will likely be a strong Derrick Henry game.

DFS impact

Trevor Lawrence is one of the top value plays at quarterback this week at just $5,700 on DraftKings. If he's active, he's a solid option in tournament play. Zay Jones at $4,700 is a strong value play if active. And if Zay Jones is inactive, look to Marvin Jones at $3,800.

For the Titans, avoid Robert Woods in tournament play. If you want to take a stab at a Titans receiver in tournament play, try Nick Westbrook-Ikhine at $4K.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - Questionable

OG Joe Thuney (ankle) - Questionable

MLB Nick Bolton (groin) - Cleared

Broncos

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Panthers

RB D'Onta Foreman (foot) - Cleared

OLB Cory Littleton (ankle) - Questionable

DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) - Questionable

SS Xavier Woods (knee) - Questionable

Seahawks

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

49ers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Chargers

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Cardinals

Analysis coming soon.