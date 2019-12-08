Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts and sits, sleepers and busts for every game

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. Go through every game right here to find out who Dave Richard is starting, sitting, and everything in between for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 14. Then, get start and sit calls for every game on the schedule with his PPR Cheat Sheet and Non-PPR Cheat Sheet to make sure you're setting the best lineup possible for this pivotal matchup.

Carolina (5-7) at Atlanta (3-9)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -3

Sneaky Sleeper in non-PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 86 REYDS 541 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Samuel has been a touchdown-dependent Fantasy receiver who has only had 10-plus PPR points once this year without scoring. But the Panthers are seemingly trying to change that — last week he had long-ball catches of 16 and 33 yards, dropped a 16-yard throw from Kyle Allen and just missed on what would have been an 81-yard touchdown bomb. That's a welcomed change from what we saw in Week 12 (one deep target) and Week 11 against Atlanta (two deep targets, both intercepted). Incorporating that into Samuel's target share would give him more potential than ever, but the Panthers must protect Allen better than they did against the Falcons three weeks ago. Allen's been sacked 16 times in his last three including five times against the Falcons, so that's easier said than done. It's what keeps Samuel to sleeper status and not a no-brainer starter or flex.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 422 REC 42 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Trust a guy who hasn't rushed for a touchdown this year? In this important week?! You betcha. Carolina's run defense has completely collapsed, giving up 1,012 rush yards and 16 touchdowns to running backs in their past eight games! That's horrible. Not to be outdone, the Falcons totaled under 70 yards with one score against Carolina back in Week 11, but that was without Freeman on the field and with Dontari Poe clogging up run lanes for the Panthers. Freeman has 10-plus PPR points in six of his past eight, but we're looking for that many points in non-PPR in this juicy matchup and at least 15 PPR points.

Miami (3-9) at N.Y. Jets (4-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -5.5

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2266 RUYDS 121 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.2 Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 57 REYDS 401 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8

There's a certain feeling you get in the pit of your guts when you start Fitzpatrick in Fantasy, but there's a very good reason to do it in Week 14. The Jets secondary is devastated by injuries, the biggest of which to All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. With him out, the Jets can't afford to be quite as aggressive with their blitz packages. Also expected to miss the game is Adams' backup, Matthias Farley (rib, ankle), slot corner Brian Poole (concussion) and outside cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf). It leaves the Jets with one good cornerback (Blessuan Austin) and a lot of liability everywhere else. This is also one of the least effective pass-rush teams in the league -- Adams was their highest-graded rusher on Pro Football Focus.

If that wasn't enough, the Dolphins' run game is the bleakest in football, so they'll have no choice but to throw a bunch. Fitzpatrick is averaging 37 pass attempts in his last seven games and has 26-plus Fantasy points in each of his past two. Gesicki has been working as the de facto No. 2 receiver lately, landing at least six targets in each of his past five and a touchdown in each of his past two. Both of those trends should continue against the depleted Jets who got lucky covering tight ends the past two weeks (C.J. Uzomah and Darren Waller each dropped a touchdown). Gesicki posted a career-high 95 yards on six grabs against the Jets back in Week 9. Both are solid DFS plays as well.

Indianapolis (6-6) at Tampa Bay (5-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 473 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 Pascal is in the right place at the right time. With so many Colts pass-catchers sidelined, the Colts don't really have anyone else to threaten downfield other than Pascal. The second-year wideout was able to get open fairly regularly last week against a depleted Titans defense by blending quick cuts with solid speed. Now he gets the Bucs, who seem to be improving defensively but have still allowed at least one score to a receiver in 11 of 12 games. Even though there's a decent chance the Colts try to slow down the game with a lot of rushing (yes, even against Tampa, Frank Reich doesn't care), who else is going to get targets for Indy? Pascal has 11-plus PPR points in three of four games with at least seven targets. Last week he had 10 targets. I'd expect him to be plenty busy this week and for however long T.Y. Hilton is out. Bonus DFS sleeper: teammate Marcus Johnson figures to see a ton of playing time as well. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 53 REYDS 377 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.8 Doyle's another Colts pass-catcher who should see his target share spike. That was the case last week when he saw a season-high 11 targets and turned them into a 6-73-1 stat line, complete with the second-longest receiving score of his career (21 yards). Tampa Bay's pass defense isn't as bad against tight ends as other teams, but it shouldn't matter given the number of throws expected to head Doyle's way. Doyle has scored in four of five games Hilton has missed.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND TB -3 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 482 REC 21 REYDS 218 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.2 Bruce Arians made it clear Jones was benched for blowing a pass-pro assignment last week, but he conveniently didn't mention his young rusher averaged 1.3 yards per tote when he sent him packing. We've seen Arians come around on Jones before, but if he's not running well and he's clearly struggling to keep Jameis Winston upright, then he won't play a lot and thus won't have big numbers. It won't help that the visiting Colts have given up just two rushing touchdowns in their past 10 games, and scoring has pretty much been the only way Jones has delivered good Fantasy production this year. If Arians isn't trusting him, neither should you.

San Francisco (10-2) at New Orleans (10-2)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 10 REYDS 119 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Expect a messy situation for all 49ers running backs on Sunday — we could see as many as four different guys playing. But Mostert was incredible last week (146 rush yards), breaking Tevin Coleman's seven-game streak of leading all Niners running backs in playing time. He's also been the Niners' most elusive running back by a wide margin according to Pro Football Focus' metrics. It would seem so old school of Kyle Shanahan to ignore last week's results and give Coleman a ton of work. It would also seem odd to run Matt Breida out there in his first game back, especially since he's barely been trusted in the red zone this year (12 snaps played). New Orleans has given up just one rushing touchdown to a back since Week 6 (Christian McCaffrey), but they've allowed three receiving scores inside the 10-yard line to rushers in the past four weeks. That's an area where Mostert could strike gold. He's flex-worthy, his running mates are not.

Detroit (3-8-1) at Minnesota (8-4)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -13



Start Him in non-PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -13 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 236 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 There's not a ton to love about Scarbrough's skill set, but at the very least he's dominated carries for the Lions, going from 14 to 18 to 21 carries over three games. It's meant modest Fantasy production, but nothing that'll crush you in non-PPR leagues. What is particularly appealing is that Scarbrough is coming off of 10 days rest while the Vikings defense has to rest up just six days after playing 75 (!!) snaps at Seattle — and getting run over for 176 rush yards and two scores. Actually, Minnesota's allowed 4.8 yards per carry and four touchdowns total to backs in its past five.

Denver (4-8) at Houston (8-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -9.5

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 766 REC 31 REYDS 183 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.2 Lindsay has scored eight PPR points or less in four of his past six and six non-PPR points or less in five of those past six. It's a shame since he's had anywhere from 14 to 20 total touches in each of his past three games but recorded zero plays of 20-plus yards and only five carries in the red zone. Worse yet, his playing time has dipped by 10 percent over each of his last three games. Now he'll run against a Texans defense that's given up two 100-yard rushers all year and six scores on the ground (four by running backs). So while I'd love to suggest that the Broncos will scheme up Lindsay like the Patriots did with James White last week, I just don't see them being that creative.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 62 REYDS 598 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 You'd think the Texans would want to involve Fuller in the offense more from week to week. In two games this year (and 7 of 11 times in his career) with eight-plus targets, he's come through for well over 100 yards and/or at least one touchdown. Why don't they? Who can say for sure, but without even a chance of that high-target number, Fuller's a risky start. For what it's worth, the Broncos' 32 pass plays allowed of 20-plus yards is seventh-lowest in the NFL. Fuller's what he always is: a boom-or-bust flex.

Baltimore (10-2) at Buffalo (9-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 93 REYDS 882 TD 6 FPTS/G 15 Folks who have been starting Brown all season have come to expect modest numbers most weeks. For instance, he's been under 15 PPR points (10 non-PPR) in five of his past six, and in 9 of 12 games this season. Do you really think that's going to change against a tough Ravens pass defense? We've seen speedy receivers score on the Ravens in 2019 (Deebo Samuel had 14 PPR points last week, Tyler Lockett had 17 in Week 7), but that's only nominally better than Brown's typical game. I think Brown will work as a good flex who can deliver a safe 7 non-PPR/10 PPR points, but don't be surprised to see the Bills try to run on the Ravens with Devin Singletary, Frank Gore and Josh Allen. That takes targets away from Brown, who the Ravens know a thing or two about from their 2018 season together.

Cincinnati (1-11) at Cleveland (5-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Start Them Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 112 REYDS 758 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Boyd was great for Fantasy managers last week despite barely missing his receiving averages (six catches, just over 60 yards). Having Dalton back makes plenty of difference, and getting John Ross on the field will help plenty as well. Ross' speed is something defenses have to account for, and it should open things up inside of 20 yards of the line of scrimmage for Boyd. While Ross' return could cost Boyd some explosive plays, his target volume (10.2 per game with Dalton) shouldn't be questioned. Playing from behind this week could be a very good thing, too. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2917 RUYDS 84 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 15.7 Don't confuse the Bengals with a good defense, or even an okay defense. They were helped mightily last week by a group of Jets players that dropped five passes and a depleted Jets offensive line. It's still a defense that ranks poorly in big plays allowed (51 plays of 20-plus yards, nine of 40-plus yards), quarterback pressures (just over 10 per game, seventh-worst) and sacks (20, third-fewest). Mayfield will take on this group after competing against a regal Steelers defense minus his starting left tackle, Greg Robinson. Not that Robinson is some great protector but he's fine for this matchup, giving Mayfield a little more breathing room. Mayfield totaled seven touchdowns with a 271-yard average in two games against Cincy last year, and he tends to play better at home.

Washington (3-9) at Green Bay (9-3)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -13

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 203 REC 7 REYDS 79 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Of Guice's 126 yards last week, 97 were on two huge runs where he displayed quick feet and violent running. He's also gone for five or more yards on 38% of his carries this season. There's no worry about his ability, just his playing time. He's maxed out at 13 touches in a game so far this year, which isn't great, and has basically been splitting early downs with Adrian Peterson. With Chris Thompson back for Washington last week, Guice had the third-most playing time of the group and wasn't in on a single third down! In fact, he's only played six third downs all season. What kind of playing time will he have in, say, a loss at Green Bay? Are we expecting too much from him given the limited touches we're expecting? Until his situation changes, which might not be until 2020, Guice is best viewed as a non-PPR flex. It does help that the Packers run defense allows the fifth-most points in Fantasy Football, but that's not enough to expect good numbers from Guice.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS GB -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 377 REC 36 REYDS 227 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.3 With 10-plus PPR points in six of his past seven, Williams sets a decent floor in leagues where catches count. And while there's no doubt that we're overdue for a big game by Aaron Jones (who had a touchdown called back last week), Williams has been close to an even split in playing time over the team's past three games. Washington's run defense has improved over the past five weeks, yielding just three touchdowns on the ground and 4.0 yards per carry (yes that's an improvement), but playing on the road against the Packers could make for tough sledding. Williams should be considered safe in PPR.

L.A. Chargers (4-8) at Jacksonville (4-8)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Chargers -3

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 96 REYDS 881 TD 8 FPTS/G 16 Chark is quickly becoming a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver. He's had 53 yards or fewer in six games he hasn't scored in, and 76 yards or more in five of the six matchups he has scored in. The quarterback change is good news for him — he's had better success with Gardner Minshew than Nick Foles, particularly in the deep pass department (11 of 16 completed compared to 2 of 8 with Foles). The Chargers pass defense ranks fourth-best in football, but they were hammered last week by Courtland Sutton (two scores, both given up by quality cornerback Casey Hayward) and find themselves on the road for the fourth straight game. There's enough here to dig Chark as at least a flex play.

Pittsburgh (7-5) at Arizona (3-8-1)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 54 REYDS 578 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 How good has Washington been? Well, he's been a top-12 receiver in non-PPR (top-15 in PPR) in three of the past four weeks. That should paint a pretty impressive picture. But Washington's success is pretty much tied to big plays from inferior quarterbacks, which doesn't exactly make him easy to trust. However, he's actually caught seven of nine deep pass attempts over his last four games, including three contested passes that were placed delightfully well from Devlin Hodges. Would you care to guess which team has given up the most 20-plus yard completions this year? Here's a hint: it's the same defense that currently ranks last with 307.5 passing yards allowed per game and 27th in Fantasy points allowed to receivers. Yup, it's Arizona. I get the risk involved with Washington, but he's been playing well, and Hodges hasn't been a total embarrassment. It's a tandem worth trusting in a favorable road matchup.

Tennessee (7-5) at Oakland (6-6)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 53 REYDS 489 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.6 The Titans enter Week 14 without either of their top two outside cornerbacks (nickelback Logan Ryan is just fine). They just claimed ex-Cardinals corner Tramaine Brock off waivers and intend to use him. Brock was cut from the league's worst pass defense in Arizona! Williams has been a dud for basically the last five weeks but a matchup against inferior cover corners and a tepid pass rush that's going the rest of the way without rusher Cameron Wake should provide some opportunities. He's priced exceptionally well in DFS (5,000 on DraftKings, 5,700 on FanDuel) and deserves one last shot as a flex in your lineups, ahead of Dede Westbrook and Sterling Shepard in non-PPR and Mike Williams, Christian Kirk and Marquise Brown in PPR.

Kansas City (8-4) at New England (10-2)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 27 REYDS 177 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 With Damien Williams ruled out and Darrel Williams on injured reserve, the Chiefs' only running backs for their showdown at New England are McCoy, inexperienced rookie Darwin Thompson and recently signed veteran Spencer Ware. This is the best time for Andy Reid to lift the playing time restriction he's had on McCoy (maxed at 49% of snaps). The Patriots' run defense ranks fifth in the league and at the top in terms of fewest Fantasy points allowed to rushers, but they've given up at least nine non-PPR points to four of the past five backs they've faced and 4.7 yards per carry in that span. They're also affording a 79% catch rate and 8.0 yards per grab to running backs in those past five. Andy Reid also has a way of unleashing his backs against the Patriots: In his five games as Chiefs head coach against Belichick's boys, his top back has had at least 13 non-PPR points each time and (are you sitting down?) at least 24 non-PPR points four times. McCoy has at least 95 total yards in six of his past seven against the Patriots (that's with Buffalo), and so long as the Patriots don't build a large lead in the first half, he should find his way close to, if not over, 100 total yards.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 208 REC 57 REYDS 512 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 It took a surprising play-from-behind game against the Texans for White to come through for his biggest game of the season. Expecting anything close to that is a mistake, but the guy has had at least nine PPR points in all but one game this season and at least 11 PPR points in all but two games. The Chiefs give up the most Fantasy points per game to running backs including 5.1 yards per carry and 10.8 yards per catch to running backs. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Patriots try to use both White and Michel to control the pace of the game. Thing is, Michel isn't as versatile and hasn't had any signs of snapping out of his meandering play. White should see plenty of work with Michel, and if the Pats fall behind again, he'll be the guy next to Tom Brady in the hurry-up offense.

Seattle (10-2) at L.A. Rams (7-5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Pick 'em

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 370 REC 7 REYDS 67 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.6 Each of the past three meetings between these teams have been high-scoring, and the Seahawks ran the ball well in all three. The lead back had over 100 yards in each one, and the second Seahawks back totaled at least 75 yards and scored in two of the past three. It's clear that Pete Carroll loves using Carson and Penny in tandem, and even though the Rams run defense has looked good against the Cardinals, Bears and Steelers of late, history suggests they'll struggle here. Shoot, the Rams have had their troubles with the Ravens, 49ers and, back in Week 5, the Seahawks — all run-first teams. Carson is a must-start, but Penny registers as a low-end No. 2 running back as well.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR SEA -PK O/U 47 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 63 TAR 81 REYDS 831 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.8 Lockett was as quick as ever getting in and out of breaks last week, but he didn't really run a ton of deep routes, never seemed to really turn on the jets, and was double-covered frequently by the Vikings. The biggest issue, though, is his target share -- he's got nine total in his past three games, and more notably, five in the two games since his injury at San Francisco. You'd think he's a lock (pun intended) to see more work in what should be a high-scoring game against the Rams, and L.A. had red-zone trouble with Marquise Brown (16 non-PPR Fantasy points) and couldn't contain James Washington (13 non-PPR Fantasy points) in recent weeks. His past three games against the Rams have delivered at least 11 non-PPR points in each thanks to some end-zone visits. I get that you might be nervous to start him given his recent woes. I am too. I'd be totally at peace with him if his targets were bumped up to seven. There's no promise of it happening, especially if he's not close to full health, especially if Wilson won't throw into double-coverage and certainly if the Seahawks insist on running the ball a ton, which they always want to do.

N.Y. Giants (2-10) at Philadelphia (5-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 53 REYDS 355 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.9 If the Eagles control this game with a good dose of the run and their defense stepping up (unlike last week), then Carson Wentz won't have to throw a ton. And if there's any takeaway from last week, it's that Goedert is still a relevant part of the offense, but not a large enough one to count on for huge numbers. Decent numbers? OK, I can buy into that. He had 12 PPR points last week after all, but it came on seven targets when the Eagles were trailing against Miami. They shouldn't be expected to trail against Eli Manning and the Giants at home this week.

Dallas (6-6) at Chicago (6-6)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DAL -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 81 REYDS 796 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.1 The stat sheet says Gallup had six targets last week, but he actually had nine. Two were called back by defensive penalties (and both were deep balls), and for some strange reason he wasn't credited for the end-zone target he reeled in with one hand (and one foot in bounds). The Bears have given up three touchdowns to wideouts in their past two and might play without cornerback Prince Amukamara. He's stayed to one side all season long and has missed just a smattering of snaps, so there's no doubt the Cowboys will go after whoever replaces him. There's hope for Gallup to rebound as at least a flex, if not a top-24 receiver.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 489 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Only Julian Edelman and D.J. Moore have more targets than Miller over the past three weeks. That's helped Miller push through for 11, 13 and 23 PPR Fantasy points in those three, notching a 64% catch rate and 12.9-yard receiving average. The second-year slot receiver seems to have put it all together, using very good speed and route-running ability to help him get open (it doesn't hurt that Mitchell Trubisky is playing better too). The only way Miller's playing time dips is if the Bears find success with their run game, something they haven't been able to do often enough. Cowboys slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis was throttled last week by Cole Beasley and was in coverage on Devin Singletary's touchdown catch. He's allowed a 71% catch rate and 13.7 yards per catch this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Miller should remain a key figure for the Bears and a high-volume target-getter who can help in PPR.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 594 REC 23 REYDS 173 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.3 It's fine if you want to flex Montgomery in non-PPR, but don't think of him as a must-start by any means. Last week against the Lions was his fifth game with 15-plus carries, and only his third with a rushing average over 3.5 yards. The Cowboys have played the run fairly well — they've yielded only two touchdowns in their past six and have granted a 4.0-yard rushing average to just four teams since Week 2. This isn't a typical short-week game — Dallas has had a full week to rest up and prepare, and their big defensive front should be up to the task of keeping Montgomery from running over them.

