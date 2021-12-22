We're publishing this story as we usually do on Tuesday afternoon, but obviously things can change with two games still to go Tuesday night. If something happens in the Washington-Dallas or Seahawks-Rams games then this story will be updated, so please check back before your league runs waivers.

There are a lot of things up in the air heading into Week 16, mostly due to players who are injured and on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Here are the guys who could be missing in the second round of the Fantasy playoffs:

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Taylor Heinicke (COVID), Baker Mayfield (COVID) and Jared Goff (COVID)

Lamar Jackson (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Taylor Heinicke (COVID), Baker Mayfield (COVID) and Jared Goff (COVID) Running backs: Joe Mixon (ankle), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Damien Harris (hamstring), Kareem Hunt (COVID), Alexander Mattison (COVID), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), J.D. McKissic (concussion) and Alex Collins (COVID)

Joe Mixon (ankle), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Damien Harris (hamstring), Kareem Hunt (COVID), Alexander Mattison (COVID), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), J.D. McKissic (concussion) and Alex Collins (COVID) Wide receivers: Chris Godwin (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (COVID), Adam Thielen (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (COVID), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Allen Robinson (COVID), Kendrick Bourne (COVID), Kadarius Toney (COVID) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles)

Chris Godwin (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (COVID), Adam Thielen (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (COVID), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Allen Robinson (COVID), Kendrick Bourne (COVID), Kadarius Toney (COVID) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) Tight ends: Travis Kelce (COVID), Darren Waller (knee), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Tyler Higbee (COVID) and Austin Hooper (COVID)

The biggest injuries coming out of Week 15 were definitely in Tampa Bay where Godwin was lost for the season, and we expect Evans and Fournette to be out in Week 16. Antonio Brown is back from his three-game suspension this week to help Tom Brady and Fantasy managers, and we'll talk about the potential for guys like Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson below. Ronald Jones is also a must-add running back in all leagues.

We'll also be keeping an eye on the injury status of Mixon, Jackson and Thielen, among others. And we'll be watching the COVID-19 reports for guys like Kelce, Lockett and Landry. There's also the chance Austin Ekeler might be on the reserve/COVID-19 list based on reports Monday, but as of Tuesday morning he's in the clear.

We got some good news with the expected return of A.J. Brown (chest), who could play Thursday night against San Francisco. And some running backs have emerged as potential starters this week in Jeff Wilson, Craig Reynolds and Duke Johnson.

We'll break down all of these guys and more. This should be a fun week on the waiver wire for those of you still alive in your Fantasy playoffs.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Taylor Heinicke (COVID), Baker Mayfield (COVID) and Jared Goff (COVID).

Lamar Jackson (ankle), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Taylor Heinicke (COVID), Baker Mayfield (COVID) and Jared Goff (COVID). Check to see if available: Taysom Hill (80 percent rostered), Jimmy Garoppolo (79 percent) and Tua Tagovailoa (77 percent). Hill just had his worst performance as a Fantasy starter with nine points at Tampa Bay in Week 15. I expect him to rebound this week against Miami, and he should still be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. ... Garoppolo is also worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 16 at Tennessee. He's scored at least 19 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games. ... Tagovailoa disappointed in Week 15 against the Jets with 16 Fantasy points, but he still managed multiple passing touchdowns for the third time in his past four games. He remains a low-end starting option in deeper leagues in Week 16 at New Orleans.

Quarterback Week 16 Priority List Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats PAYDS 3214 RUYDS 10 TD 20 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.8 We typically like Roethlisberger when he's chasing points, and that should be the case this week at Kansas City. He scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two of his past three road games, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings overall. This won't be an easy matchup if the Chiefs are healthy on defense, but Roethlisberger can be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 743 RUYDS 168 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 14.1 Huntley might be the best quarterback to add this week if he was guaranteed to start in place of an injured Lamar Jackson (ankle), but Jackson has a chance to return after sitting out in Week 15 against Green Bay. In that game, Huntley was awesome with 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 73 rushing yards and two scores. He's run for at least 40 yards in each of the past three games he replaced Jackson, and he has top-10 upside as a starter, even in a tough matchup at Cincinnati. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 623 RUYDS 183 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Newton might not start for the Panthers this week because of his inconsistent performances as a starter -- he's 0-4 -- and Sam Darnold (shoulder) could return. But if Newton does start against Tampa Bay in Week 16 then he could be a Fantasy starter in deeper leagues. Despite his struggles in Week 15 at Buffalo when he was 18-of-38 passing for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception, he also had 71 rushing yards and a touchdown. He's rushed for a touchdown in all five of his appearances this season, and he has at least 46 rushing yards in three of his four starts. His rushing ability gives him a decent floor, but his lack of consistent passing production and potential for getting benched make him volatile. He should only be added in deeper leagues as of now. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 3007 RUYDS 87 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.2 Goff has sneaky upside as a sleeper this week if he starts at Atlanta, but he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. We'll have to see if he's cleared by Sunday, and he has a great matchup against the Falcons, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Goff has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and I would expect another quality performance if he's able to play. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 1870 RUYDS 420 TD 9 INT 10 FPTS/G 11.7 Fields has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Green Bay and Minnesota, and he will likely be in that range again in Week 16 at Seattle. In fact, if you back to his two starts prior to hurting his ribs in Week 11 against Baltimore, he has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in four starts in a row. He's run for at least 35 yards in all four of those outings, including two with at least 74 yards. Fields can be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues this week against the Seahawks.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: Joe Mixon (ankle), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Damien Harris (hamstring), Kareem Hunt (COVID), Alexander Mattison (COVID), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), J.D. McKissic (concussion) and Alex Collins (COVID).

Joe Mixon (ankle), Leonard Fournette (hamstring), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Damien Harris (hamstring), Kareem Hunt (COVID), Alexander Mattison (COVID), D'Onta Foreman (ankle), J.D. McKissic (concussion) and Alex Collins (COVID). Check to see if available: Devin Singletary (77 percent rostered), Jamaal Williams (76 percent), Mark Ingram (67 percent) and Dontrell Hilliard (67 percent). Singletary is looking to score at least 14 PPR points for the third game in a row in Week 16 at New England. It won't be easy, but he should be considered at least a flex option in that matchup. He has over 90 total yards in consecutive games and has taken over as the top running back in Buffalo. ... Williams is off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and we'll see what his role is now that Craig Reynolds has taken off in Detroit. It's worth adding Williams if you have an open roster spot in case he's back as the lead running back for the Lions, although Swift can also return. ... Ingram should be added as a handcuff/lottery ticket in case something happens to Alvin Kamara. And in deeper leagues, Ingram has flex appeal in deeper leagues since he had at least 11 total touches in tandem with Kamara. ... Hilliard should also be added where available as a handcuff/lottery ticket behind D'Onta Foreman. Hilliard also just had 13 total touches in Week 15 at Pittsburgh and can be used as a flex option in deeper leagues.

Running Back Week 16 Priority List Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats RUYDS 337 REC 7 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.2 Jones is slated to start with Fournette and Giovani Bernard (hip) out in Week 16 at Carolina, and Jones has top-10 upside in this role. He stepped in for Fournette in Week 15 against the Saints and ran well with eight catches for 63 yards, along with two catches for 8 yards on two targets. And last year, he was a star when Fournette missed time. In four games without Fournette in 2020, Jones had at least 19 total touches and 84 total yards in each outing, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in each game. Also, in last year's game at Carolina, with Fournette active, Jones had 23 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on one target (and a lost fumble). With the Buccaneers down Godwin and likely Evans this week, Jones could be the catalyst on offense and a league winner for all Fantasy managers. He should be the top priority on the waiver wire this week. Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU LAC -9 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 11 REYDS 60 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 If Austin Ekeler does get placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, I would make Jackson the second priority on the waiver wire this week behind Jones. Jackson just showed you his upside in tandem with Ekeler in Week 15 against Kansas City when Ekeler was dealing with an ankle injury, and Jackson had 13 carries for 86 yards, along with one catch for 13 yards on one target. He would share touches with Joshua Kelley (2 percent rostered), who could be an option in deeper leagues, but Jackson would have top-15 upside in all formats against the Texans if Ekeler is out. Samaje Perine RB CIN Cincinnati • #34

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CIN -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 242 REC 24 REYDS 180 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Perine could start in Week 16 against Baltimore if Joe Mixon is out, and Perine would be a strong flex option in that role. He's been working in tandem with Mixon on passing downs and has eight catches in his past three games, and he has done well in extended action this season. He has two games with at least 12 total touches this year, including Week 7 at Baltimore, and he scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. It's not an easy matchup against the Ravens, but Perine would be a good flex if Mixon is out, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN SF -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 242 REC 24 REYDS 180 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Elijah Mitchell isn't expected to play again in Week 16 at Tennessee, and if he's out then consider Wilson a flex play in all leagues. He just had 21 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 9 yards on two targets, against Atlanta in Week 15, and he said after the game to NBC Sports Bay Area that "I felt like myself. I felt like the old Jeff." He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Titans, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Deebo Samuel is still a factor in the backfield for the 49ers. But if Wilson gets 20-plus touches again, he should deliver a decent stat line. Craig Reynolds RB DET Detroit • #48

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 3 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.3 Reynolds has done well as the lead running back for the Lions the past two weeks, scoring at least 11 PPR points in each outing against Denver and Arizona. He could be great again in Week 16 at Atlanta, but he's about to get company. Jamaal Williams is off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and D'Andre Swift could return from his three-game absence. I'm more concerned about Swift coming back than Williams because I can see Reynolds playing ahead of Williams, but I wouldn't love Reynolds as much if Swift is active. Still, Reynolds is worth adding in all leagues. He would be a strong flex play in all leagues against the Falcons if Swift remains out. Duke Johnson RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 1 REYDS 20 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Johnson might be the lead running back for the Dolphins now after his performance in Week 15 against the Jets. Even though Myles Gaskin was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Dolphins let Johnson lead the way, and he delivered with 22 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 20 yards on one target. Johnson might continue to get more touches than Gaskin, but the matchups coming up are brutal in Week 16 at New Orleans and Week 17 at Tennessee. There's also no guarantee Gaskin doesn't get more work than Johnson moving forward. He's worth adding in all leagues, but Johnson will just be a flex play at best in Week 16 at the Saints. Ameer Abdullah RB CAR Carolina • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 22 REYDS 194 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.2 Abdullah has flex appeal in Week 16 against Tampa Bay in PPR leagues. The Panthers won't be able to run against the Buccaneers, so you should avoid starting Chuba Hubbard. Abdullah's role in the passing game should matter in this matchup, and he has six catches in two games without Christian McCaffrey (ankle). Abdullah just had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on four targets at Buffalo, and he should be a valuable weapon once again with the Panthers likely chasing points against the Buccaneers.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Chris Godwin (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (COVID), Adam Thielen (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (COVID), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Allen Robinson (COVID), Kendrick Bourne (COVID), Kadarius Toney (COVID) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles).

Chris Godwin (ACL), Mike Evans (hamstring), Tyler Lockett (COVID), Adam Thielen (ankle), Julio Jones (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (COVID), Emmanuel Sanders (knee), Allen Robinson (COVID), Kendrick Bourne (COVID), Kadarius Toney (COVID) and Sterling Shepard (Achilles). Check to see if available: Antonio Brown (78 percent rostered), Russell Gage (74 percent) and Tyler Boyd (67 percent). Brown is a must-add where available because of the injuries to Godwin and Evans, and Brown has league-winning upside for the remainder of the season. Prior to his ankle injury and three-game suspension, Brown scored at least 13 PPR points in four of five games, including three with at least 23 PPR points. ... Gage is also a must-add where available because he's been awesome for the past four games. He's scored at least 18 PPR points in three of those outings, including two with at least 11 targets and eight catches. And he has an amazing matchup against the Lions in Week 16. ... Boyd is worth a look in deeper leagues where available since he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. In his three quality outings he had at least six targets, and hopefully Joe Burrow continues to look for Boyd in Week 16 against the Ravens.



Wide receiver Week 16 Priority List Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 23rd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 87 REYDS 601 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 I'm hopeful that Jared Goff plays this week against the Falcons, and that he continues to look for St. Brown. He's been exceptional lately with at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. He has at least 11 targets, eight catches and 73 yards in each outing over that span, including two touchdowns, and he should continue to do well against the Falcons this week. I like him as a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. You can also look at Josh Reynolds (16 percent rostered) as someone to add as well, and he has two touchdowns in his past four games. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE GB -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 51 REYDS 427 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Valdes-Scantling has scored at least 20 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he has three games with at least seven targets over that span. He should be considered a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16 against the Browns. The same goes for Allen Lazard (21 percent rostered), who has stepped up recently with Randall Cobb (groin) out. Lazard scored 20 PPR points in Week 14 against Chicago, and he nearly scored in Week 15 at Baltimore. It's not bad to have Aaron Rodgers' weapons right now. Gabriel Davis WR BUF Buffalo • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 46 REYDS 470 TD 6 FPTS/G 8 Davis has become a valuable weapon for Josh Allen lately, and he's been helping Fantasy managers as well. He has a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has 15 targets for 10 catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns in his past two outings against Tampa Bay and Carolina. He scored against the Patriots in Week 13 with two catches for 30 yards on four targets, and hopefully he can have similar success in the rematch. Now, it's not an easy matchup at New England, and Emmanuel Sanders (knee) could return. But Davis is worth adding with the hope that Buffalo realizes he's their second-best receiver behind Stefon Diggs right now. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -10.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 The Buccaneers need help at receiver with Godwin out and Evans hurt, and Miller, Tyler Johnson (1 percent rostered) and Breshad Perriman (1 percent) are worth a look in deeper leagues. Antonio Brown's return lowers the upside for Miller, Johnson and Perriman, but all of them have a big opportunity in front of them. Miller and Perriman likely have the most upside of this trio, but Johnson had four catches for 41 yards on seven targets against New Orleans after everyone got hurt. Laquon Treadwell WR JAC Jacksonville • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 269 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 Treadwell has been Jacksonville's most consistent receiver of late with at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row. He hasn't scored a touchdown, but he can be a flex option or No. 3 receiver in deeper PPR leagues. He just had a season-high nine targets in Week 15 against Houston and finished with six catches for 57 yards, and he could be useful in deeper formats in Week 16 at the Jets. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF NE -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 102 REYDS 664 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers could see even more targets in Week 16 against Buffalo if Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor (head) are out. That is, if the Patriots decide to throw against the Bills since the last time these teams met in Week 13, Mac Jones attempted only three passes and none to Meyers. He had 12 targets in Week 15 at the Colts and finished with six catches for 44 yards, and he could be a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 16 if Bourne and Agholor are out. Marquez Callaway WR NO New Orleans • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 68 REYDS 555 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.1 Callaway just had season highs in targets (nine), catches (six) and yards (112) in Week 15 at Tampa Bay, and maybe all he needed was Taysom Hill to unlock his potential. We'll see how he does in Week 16 against Miami, which is a tough matchup, but Callaway is worth adding in deeper leagues with the hope his performance in Week 15 is a sign of things to come.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

Injuries: Travis Kelce (COVID), Darren Waller (knee), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Tyler Higbee (COVID) and Austin Hooper (COVID).

Travis Kelce (COVID), Darren Waller (knee), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Tyler Higbee (COVID) and Austin Hooper (COVID). Check to see if available: Hunter Henry (69 percent rostered) and Jared Cook (65 percent). Henry just had his best game of the season in Week 15 at the Colts with six catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, and he could be heavily involved in the game plan again in Week 16 against Buffalo -- if the Patriots stay committed to throwing the ball. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor could be out, and Henry would remain an important asset for Mac Jones. Henry had no catches against the Bills in Week 13 when Jones attempted just three passes, but I expect that to change. Henry should be considered a low-end starter in all formats if Bourne and Agholor are out. ... Cook could see more targets with Donald Parham (concussion) likely out in Week 16 at Houston. Cook actually has 12 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Chiefs, and he scored against New York in Week 14. It's a good matchup against the Texans, and Cook could be a low-end starter if Parham is out.



Tight End Week 16 Priority List Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 490 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Kmet is coming off a strong game against Minnesota in Week 15 when he had six catches for 71 yards on nine targets. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in two of those outings. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, but he's developed a nice rapport with Justin Fields. And Kmet has a quality matchup in Week 16 against the Seahawks, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Gerald Everett TE SEA Seattle • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SEA -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 50 REYDS 354 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.7 Everett had a solid game in Week 15 at the Rams with four catches for 60 yards on four targets, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row. Now, Tyler Lockett (COVID) didn't play against the Rams, but Everett has established himself as the third option in the passing game for Russell Wilson behind Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. I like Everett as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Bears in Week 16. Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Washington • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -10.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 46 REYDS 267 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 Seals-Jones didn't have a huge game in Week 15 at Philadelphia, but keep in mind that Taylor Heinicke (COVID) was out, with Garrett Gilbert the emergency starter for Washington. Gilbert leaned on Seals-Jones for seven targets, but he only managed four catches for 29 yards. Still, it appears like Seals-Jones is back to full strength after missing three games with a hip injury prior to returning in Week 14, and I like Seals-Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Cowboys in Week 16. James O'Shaughnessy TE JAC Jacksonville • #80

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 195 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 O'Shaughnessy is coming off a solid game in Week 15 against Houston with four catches for 60 yards on four targets. I'd love to see him get more targets, and that might happen at the Jets in Week 16. It's a good matchup since the Jets are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and O'Shaughnessy can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE NR TE RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 436 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Njoku could be in a good spot if Austin Hooper remains out, and Njoku nearly scored in Week 15 against Las Vegas. He only had five targets for three catches and 29 yards, but that was with Nick Mullens under center. There are a lot of moving parts for the Browns based on the status of Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Jarvis Landry and Hooper, but it's not bad to speculate on Njoku as a low-end starter in deeper leagues given his potential role, as well as the Browns likely chasing points at Green Bay in Week 16.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Eagles (64 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Chargers (61 percent rostered) at HOU

Broncos (58 percent rostered) at LV

Chiefs (53 percent rostered) vs. PIT

Seahawks (54 percent rostered) vs. CHI

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Mason Crosby (52 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Younghoe Koo (54 percent rostered) vs. DET

Daniel Carlson (61 percent rostered) vs. DEN

Mike Badgley (30 percent rostered) at ARI

Brett Maher (2 percent rostered) vs. MIA

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.