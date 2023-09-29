From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 4 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson; running backs Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Rashod Bateman, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Logan Thomas and Gerald Everett; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee) - Out

WR Jamal Agnew (quadriceps) - Questionable

OT Anton Harrison (ankle) - Questionable

DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) - Questionable

LB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared

LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) - Questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) - Cleared

WR Erik Ezukanma (neck) - NFI

WR River Cracraft (shoulder) - IR

TE Tyler Kroft (back) - Cleared

OT Terron Armstead (back) - Questionable



OL Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable

OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) - Out



SAF DeShon Elliott (ankle) - Questionable

Bills

SAF Jordan Poyer (knee) - Out



Jaylen Waddle missed last week's 70-point game but has been cleared and will play this week. Waddle is a strong WR2. While Salvon Ahmed hasn't made a significant Fantasy impact, his potential absence is important to the Miami backfield. Ahmed was playing ahead of De'Von Achane prior to Ahmed's injury. Raheem Mostert is still the lead back for Miami, despite Achane's overall RB1 week. While we don't know the exact split for Miami's backfield moving forward, trust Mostert as an RB1 and Achane as a strong flex option with huge upside.

The Bills remain fairly healthy but Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Week 4. This loss is significant, given Miami has the league's hottest passing attack.

DFS impact

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are must starts in redraft leagues regardless of the Bills' injuries. But, Poyer's absence helps justify the expensive pricing in DFS. A Miami stack is one of the most ideal stacks every week.

Notable injuries



Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Questionable

OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - Questionable



CB Byron Murphy (ankle) - Cleared

SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) - Cleared



SAF Lewis Cine (hamstring) - Out

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Cleared

RB Miles Sanders (groin) - Questionable

WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion) - Questionable

WR DJ Chark (hamstring) - Cleared

LB Frankie Luvu (hip) - Questionable



SAF Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Out

Andy Dalton started last week in place of Bryce Young and the entire offense benefited from the stable veteran in a plus matchup. Young is cleared and will return to action this week. His return makes the Panthers' receivers more volatile plays, even in an ideal matchup against the Vikings defense. Adam Thielen and Chark are low-end flex options, given the matchup and Mingo's questionable tag.

Miles Sanders is dealing with a groin injury. If Sanders is out, Chuba Hubbard steps into the lead back role. Given the matchup, Hubbard would have low-end RB2 value this week. It's possible the Panthers work in Raheem Blackshear, but Blackshear would only be an option in extremely deep leagues.

DFS impact

Panthers receivers were excellent plays in Week 3 but with Young returning, they're risky even at low pricing. Hubbard is a value play if Sanders is out. Minnesota's defense has struggled as a whole and Hubbard offers receiving upside and likely wouldn't suffer a reduced role due to game script.

Notable injuries



Broncos

DT Mike Purcell (ribs) - Out

OLB Frank Clark (hip) - Out



ILB Josey Jewell (hip) - Out

SAF Justin Simmons (hip) - Questionable

Bears

RB Travis Homer (ankle) - Questionable

DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Out

CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) - Out

SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Out



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Ravens

RB Gus Edwards (concussion) - Cleared

RB Justice Hill (toe) - Questionable

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out

WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring) - Out

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Doubtful



C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Questionable

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out

LB David Ojabo (ankle, knee) - Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out

SAF Kyle Hamilton (back) - Questionable

SAF Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Questionable

Browns

QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Questionable

RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) - Cleared

OG Joel Bitonio (ankle) - Cleared



Deshaun Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury and questionable for Week 4. Watson stated he intends to play and appears trending in the right direction, but if Watson is out, Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be in line for the start. Thompson-Robinson had a strong preseason and earned the backup role. Although he's an exciting player, he's too risky in redraft leagues outside of 2QB leagues.

Gus Edwards was pulled from last week's game to be evaluated for a concussion but has been cleared to play in an extremely difficult matchup. Baltimore will be without Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Although Cleveland is one of the toughest defensive matchups of 2023, with such a narrow target pool, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers are still strong starts. Nelson Agholor should serve as the WR2, appropriate for very deep leagues.

DFS impact

Despite the injuries to Baltimore's receiving corps, Andrews and Flowers are very risky options in cash play. They are suitable for contrarian options in tournaments but beware there is limited upside in this matchup. If Watson is unable to play, Dorian Thompson-Robinson presents an interesting option in tournament play given his pricing and rushing upside combined with the injuries to Baltimore's defense.

Notable injuries

Steelers

WR Allen Robinson (ankle) - Cleared

TE Darnell Washington (knee) - Cleared



OG James Daniels (groin) - Out

DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - Cleared



P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring) - Out

Texans

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - Out



OT Josh Jones (hand) - Out

C Michael Dieter (chest) - Questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (hand) - Out

CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - Out



CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - IR

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries



Rams

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - Cleared



WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - Questionable

TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles) - Questionable

OT Alaric Jackson (hamstring) - Questionable

SAF John Johnson (face) - Questionable

Colts

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) - Cleared

QB Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) - Questionable

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out

OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable



DT DeForest Bucker (groin) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out



DT Vita Vea (pectoral) - Questionable

LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable

CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Questionable

CB Jamel Dean (neck) - Out

Saints

QB Derek Carr (shoulder) - Questionable

RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) - IR



TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - Questionable



OG Cesar Ruiz (concussion) - Out

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - Out

SAF Jordan Howden (finger) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Commanders

RB Chris Rodriguez (illness) - Out

TE Logan Thomas (concussion) - Cleared

Eagles

RB Boston Scott (concussion) - Cleared



WR DeVonta Smith (illness) - Cleared

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - Out



OG Cam Jurgens (groin) - Cleared

DT Fletcher Cox (knee) - Cleared



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bengals

QB Joe Burrow (calf) - Cleared

WR Charlie Jones (thumb) - Out

TE Irv Smith (hamstring) - Out

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Questionable

Titans

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - Cleared



WR Treylon Bruks (knee) - Out

OG Peter Skoronski (appendix) - Out

DT Teair Tart (knee) - Questionable

DT Denico Autry (groin) - Questionable

CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) - Out

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Raiders

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) - Questionable

DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Questionable



DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out



CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - Cleared



CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) - Questionable

Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Doubtful

WR Mike Williams (knee) - IR

TE Gerald Everett (illness) - Cleared

OT Rashawn Slater (ankle) - Cleared

C Corey Linsley (illness) - Out

LB Kenneth Murray (groin) - Cleared

LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - Cleared

OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - Questionable

SAF Derwin James (hamstring) - Doubtful

SAF Alohi Gilman (heel) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Patriots

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith (knee) - Out



OG Zack Martin (ankle) - Questionable

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) - Questionable

WR Marquise Brown (thumb) - Questionable

OT Paris Johnson (ankle) - Questionable

DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - Cleared



DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) - Out

LB Josh Woods (ankle) - Out



49ers

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (ribs) - Questionable

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) - Cleared

WR Jauan Jennings (shin) - Doubtful

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Kadarius Toney (toe) - Cleared



WR Richie James (knee) - IR

TE Noah Gray (illness) - Cleared

OT Donovan Smith (ribs) - Cleared

DE Chris Jones (groin) - Cleared

LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - Out



CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) - Out

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee) - Cleared



G Wes Schweitzer (concussion) - Out

DB Tony Adams (hamstring) - Out



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Seahawks

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) - TBD

TE Daniel Bellinger (neck) - TBD

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - TBD

DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.