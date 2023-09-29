From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 4 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson; running backs Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Rashod Bateman, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Logan Thomas and Gerald Everett; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable
- WR Zay Jones (knee) - Out
- WR Jamal Agnew (quadriceps) - Questionable
- OT Anton Harrison (ankle) - Questionable
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) - Questionable
- LB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared
- LB Devin Lloyd (thumb) - Out
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) - Questionable
- WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) - Cleared
- WR Erik Ezukanma (neck) - NFI
- WR River Cracraft (shoulder) - IR
- TE Tyler Kroft (back) - Cleared
- OT Terron Armstead (back) - Questionable
- OL Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) - Out
- SAF DeShon Elliott (ankle) - Questionable
- SAF Jordan Poyer (knee) - Out
Jaylen Waddle missed last week's 70-point game but has been cleared and will play this week. Waddle is a strong WR2. While Salvon Ahmed hasn't made a significant Fantasy impact, his potential absence is important to the Miami backfield. Ahmed was playing ahead of De'Von Achane prior to Ahmed's injury. Raheem Mostert is still the lead back for Miami, despite Achane's overall RB1 week. While we don't know the exact split for Miami's backfield moving forward, trust Mostert as an RB1 and Achane as a strong flex option with huge upside.
The Bills remain fairly healthy but Jordan Poyer has been ruled out for Week 4. This loss is significant, given Miami has the league's hottest passing attack.
DFS impact
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are must starts in redraft leagues regardless of the Bills' injuries. But, Poyer's absence helps justify the expensive pricing in DFS. A Miami stack is one of the most ideal stacks every week.
Notable injuries
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Questionable
- OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Byron Murphy (ankle) - Cleared
- SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) - Cleared
- SAF Lewis Cine (hamstring) - Out
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Miles Sanders (groin) - Questionable
- WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion) - Questionable
- WR DJ Chark (hamstring) - Cleared
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) - Questionable
- SAF Xavier Woods (hamstring) - Out
Andy Dalton started last week in place of Bryce Young and the entire offense benefited from the stable veteran in a plus matchup. Young is cleared and will return to action this week. His return makes the Panthers' receivers more volatile plays, even in an ideal matchup against the Vikings defense. Adam Thielen and Chark are low-end flex options, given the matchup and Mingo's questionable tag.
Miles Sanders is dealing with a groin injury. If Sanders is out, Chuba Hubbard steps into the lead back role. Given the matchup, Hubbard would have low-end RB2 value this week. It's possible the Panthers work in Raheem Blackshear, but Blackshear would only be an option in extremely deep leagues.
DFS impact
Panthers receivers were excellent plays in Week 3 but with Young returning, they're risky even at low pricing. Hubbard is a value play if Sanders is out. Minnesota's defense has struggled as a whole and Hubbard offers receiving upside and likely wouldn't suffer a reduced role due to game script.
Notable injuries
- DT Mike Purcell (ribs) - Out
- OLB Frank Clark (hip) - Out
- ILB Josey Jewell (hip) - Out
- SAF Justin Simmons (hip) - Questionable
- RB Travis Homer (ankle) - Questionable
- DB Josh Blackwell (hamstring) - Out
- CB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) - Out
- SAF Eddie Jackson (foot) - Out
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Gus Edwards (concussion) - Cleared
- RB Justice Hill (toe) - Questionable
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out
- WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring) - Out
- OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Doubtful
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Questionable
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out
- LB David Ojabo (ankle, knee) - Out
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out
- SAF Kyle Hamilton (back) - Questionable
- SAF Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Questionable
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Questionable
- RB Kareem Hunt (ribs) - Cleared
- OG Joel Bitonio (ankle) - Cleared
Deshaun Watson is dealing with a shoulder injury and questionable for Week 4. Watson stated he intends to play and appears trending in the right direction, but if Watson is out, Dorian Thompson-Robinson would be in line for the start. Thompson-Robinson had a strong preseason and earned the backup role. Although he's an exciting player, he's too risky in redraft leagues outside of 2QB leagues.
Gus Edwards was pulled from last week's game to be evaluated for a concussion but has been cleared to play in an extremely difficult matchup. Baltimore will be without Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Although Cleveland is one of the toughest defensive matchups of 2023, with such a narrow target pool, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers are still strong starts. Nelson Agholor should serve as the WR2, appropriate for very deep leagues.
DFS impact
Despite the injuries to Baltimore's receiving corps, Andrews and Flowers are very risky options in cash play. They are suitable for contrarian options in tournaments but beware there is limited upside in this matchup. If Watson is unable to play, Dorian Thompson-Robinson presents an interesting option in tournament play given his pricing and rushing upside combined with the injuries to Baltimore's defense.
Notable injuries
- WR Allen Robinson (ankle) - Cleared
- TE Darnell Washington (knee) - Cleared
- OG James Daniels (groin) - Out
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - Cleared
- P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring) - Out
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - Out
- OT Josh Jones (hand) - Out
- C Michael Dieter (chest) - Questionable
- LB Denzel Perryman (hand) - Out
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) - Out
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - IR
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - Cleared
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - Questionable
- TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles) - Questionable
- OT Alaric Jackson (hamstring) - Questionable
- SAF John Johnson (face) - Questionable
- QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) - Cleared
- QB Sam Ehlinger (shoulder) - Questionable
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out
- OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable
- DT DeForest Bucker (groin) - Questionable
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - Out
- DT Vita Vea (pectoral) - Questionable
- LB Devin White (foot) - Questionable
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - Questionable
- CB Jamel Dean (neck) - Out
- QB Derek Carr (shoulder) - Questionable
- RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) - IR
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - Questionable
- OG Cesar Ruiz (concussion) - Out
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - Out
- SAF Jordan Howden (finger) - Out
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Chris Rodriguez (illness) - Out
- TE Logan Thomas (concussion) - Cleared
- RB Boston Scott (concussion) - Cleared
- WR DeVonta Smith (illness) - Cleared
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - Out
- OG Cam Jurgens (groin) - Cleared
- DT Fletcher Cox (knee) - Cleared
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) - Cleared
- WR Charlie Jones (thumb) - Out
- TE Irv Smith (hamstring) - Out
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Questionable
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Treylon Bruks (knee) - Out
- OG Peter Skoronski (appendix) - Out
- DT Teair Tart (knee) - Questionable
- DT Denico Autry (groin) - Questionable
- CB Elijah Molden (hamstring) - Out
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) - Questionable
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - Questionable
- DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out
- CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - Cleared
- CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - Doubtful
- WR Mike Williams (knee) - IR
- TE Gerald Everett (illness) - Cleared
- OT Rashawn Slater (ankle) - Cleared
- C Corey Linsley (illness) - Out
- LB Kenneth Murray (groin) - Cleared
- LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - Cleared
- OLB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - Questionable
- SAF Derwin James (hamstring) - Doubtful
- SAF Alohi Gilman (heel) - Questionable
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- OG Cole Strange (knee) - Questionable
- OG Sidy Sow (concussion) - Cleared
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable
- DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Tyron Smith (knee) - Out
- OG Zack Martin (ankle) - Questionable
- C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) - Questionable
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck) - Questionable
- WR Marquise Brown (thumb) - Questionable
- OT Paris Johnson (ankle) - Questionable
- DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) - Out
- LB Josh Woods (ankle) - Out
49ers
- RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) - Questionable
- WR Deebo Samuel (ribs) - Questionable
- WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR Jauan Jennings (shin) - Doubtful
- LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle) - Questionable
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- WR Kadarius Toney (toe) - Cleared
- WR Richie James (knee) - IR
- TE Noah Gray (illness) - Cleared
- OT Donovan Smith (ribs) - Cleared
- DE Chris Jones (groin) - Cleared
- LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - Out
- CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) - Out
- RB Breece Hall (knee) - Cleared
- G Wes Schweitzer (concussion) - Out
- DB Tony Adams (hamstring) - Out
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs) - TBD
- TE Will Dissly (shoulder) - TBD
- OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD
- OG Phil Haynes (calf) - TBD
- DT Jarran Reed (quadriceps) - TBD
- DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip) - TBD
- LB Uchenna Nwosu (Achilles) - TBD
- CB Coby Bryant (toe) - TBD
- CB Tariq Woolen (chest) - TBD
- CB Artie Burns (hamstring) - TBD
- CB Tre Brown (concussion) - TBD
- SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD
- SS Julian Love (hamstring) - TBD
- FS Quandre Diggs (hamstring) - TBD
Giants
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) - TBD
- TE Daniel Bellinger (neck) - TBD
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - TBD
- DE Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) - TBD
DFS impact
