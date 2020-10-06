Watch Now: Fantasy Recap: Eagles defeat 49ers 25-20 ( 4:50 )

There were a total of 787 points scored in Week 5. That comes out to 52.47 per game. That's a whole lot; only three games on the schedule had an over/under higher than 54.

And yet, it seemed like there was a lot of grumbling about how Week 4 went for Fantasy. Injuries didn't help, of course — Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler were sidelined in the first half of their games and surely cost plenty of players, while also leaving potential multi-week holes in their lineups — but it's not like it was a Week 3-style scene. And, for the most part, the leaders in Fantasy scoring were also Fantasy relevant names, which is always welcome.

However, there were some high-profile busts, which always hurts. Darrell Henderson (our Start of the Week for Week 4) was chief among them, but we also didn't see the fireworks we were expecting for the Seahawks-Dolphins game and the Rams failed to put up big numbers on the Giants like we hoped they would, both of which were big disappointments.

Let's dive into each game from Week 4 so far to see who helped their Fantasy stock, who might have hurt it, and what you might have missed while watching your Fantasy scoreboard.

Broncos 37-Jets 28

The Broncos came away winners, but it cost them as they lost two more contributors to injury.

Winner: Tim Patrick. Patrick was actually the go-to receiver for the Broncos in this one, catching six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in targets with seven. Patrick has had flashes in the past, and at 6-foot-4 with a 4.52 40, he's got size and speed in addition to a pretty good college production profile, but he'll need to do it a few more times before we buy in.

Seahawks 31-Dolphins 23

Even in an uncharacteristically quiet game from his big receivers, Russell Wilson had another good Fantasy performance.

Winner: DeVante Parker. I've been hyping Parker every week in this column, seemingly, so it was nice to see him finally put together a big game, catching 10 of 12 passes for 110 yards, and he did it all despite leaving briefly in the first half with an ankle injury. Parker has 24 catches for 279 yards with one touchdown through four games despite getting off a slow start due to a hamstring injury, and has 86 catches for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns in his last 16 games. He's a stud, and even with a tough schedule coming up — @SF, @DEN, vs. LAC, vs. LAR — you probably can't sit him. He's consistently done well against top corners over the last year.

Bengals 33-Jaguars 25

Joe Mixon made up for lost time with a three-touchdown game as he dominated this one.

Injuries: Laviska Shenault Jr. (Hamstring) — Shenault left late in the fourth quarter after another solid game, so we'll keep an eye out for that one. He's a solid waiver-wire option if healthy.

Vikings 31-Texans 23

The Vikings got their ideal outcome, as Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Justin Jefferson all went over 100 yards.

Injuries: Jordan Akins (Concussion) — Unable to return.

Browns 49-Cowboys 38

Yeah, that score is real. The Browns became the seventh team in the last decade to run for over 300 yards in a game, and Nick Chubb missed the entire second half.

Injuries: Nick Chubb (Knee) — He has an MCL injury that will likely cost him six weeks. Kareem Hunt will be the No. 1 back here, and is a top-five back for Fantasy as long as Chubb is out. D'Ernest Johnson will be one of the top waiver-wire priorities as a potential flex option. Johns led the team with 13 carries for 95 yards Sunday.

Ravens 31-Washington 17

Even in a game they won comfortably, nobody on the Ravens got more than nine carries.

Winner: Antonio Gibson. The running was supposed to be the hard part, but Gibson has been the team's primary rusher in every game except the opener. The limited role in the passing game was the surprise, but we're starting to see that change, as he had a career-high five targets, four catches, and 82 yards. His 17 touches Sunday were his high after just 12 the week before, and you've gotta think 15-plus becomes the norm moving forward. Gibson looks like solid RB2 with upside at the quarter-way mark.

Saints 35-Lions 29

The Lions blew another double-digit lead, and the Saints almost did the same.

Winner: Drew Brees. I'll admit, I was ready to call it on Brees. I even dropped him for Gardner Minshew when Michael Thomas went down in Week 2. I felt pretty good about that in Week 2, but the Saints figured out how to get him comfortable with a lot of short passes to Alvin Kamara in space in Week 3, and Brees just flat out looked great Sunday without Thomas or Jared Cook. Now he likely gets Thomas back in Week 5 against a Chargers team that got shredded without Chris Harris Sunday and has Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith making plays, too. The only problem? I'm not sure he's a must-hold over the bye in Week 6.

Panthers 31-Cardinals 21

The Cardinals passing game was supposed to be explosive, but it continues to be anything but, even in a game where they needed more.

Injuries: Kenyan Drake (Not disclosed) — Drake took a hard hit on the final drive and stayed down for a few moments before getting helped to the sidelines. It's not clear what, exactly happened, but we'll have to keep an eye out over the next few days, because Chase Edmonds would obviously be a must-add player if Drake misses any time.

Buccaneers 38-Chargers 31

After a rocky start, Tom Brady put together a vintage performance in the second half for the win.

Injuries: Austin Ekeler (Hamstring/knee) — Did not return, and was spotted on crutches after the game. Likely to miss multiple games with a hamstring injury and possible hyper-extended knee — and let's hope that's all it is. ... LeSean McCoy (Ankle) — Did not return. ... O.J. Howard (Achilles) — Howard's season is likely over due to a ruptured Achilles. If Rob Gronkowski can't get going with Howard and Chris Godwin out, he never will.

Rams 17-Giants 9

The Rams didn't have to deviate from their conservative game plan, so they didn't.

Winner: Devonta Freeman. Such are the meager joys in this one. Freeman finished with 68 yards, with 11 carries for 33 yards and four catches for 35. Wayne Gallman was more productive in the running game, but he played just 10 snaps and isn't a real threat. Freeman played 37 snaps and ran 22 routes to Dion Lewis' 16, so at least for this week, he was the go-to back. It'll probably stay that way, though it's hard to view Freeman as much more than a flex option in this offense.

Bills 30-Raiders 23

Josh Allen couldn't make it four 300-yard games in a row, but he was still a dominant force in this one.

Winner: Josh Allen. Add three more touchdowns to Allens' ledger. They didn't need him to put the ball in the air 40-plus times this week, but he remained efficient, putting up 8.5 yards per attempt with two touchdown passers and no turnovers. He has a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, and didn't even need the running game in this one.The only downside is the Bills Week 5 game is currently at least somewhat in question because of the Titans ongoing COVID outbreak.

Colts 19-Bears 11

Turns out, Nick Foles wasn't the answer to all that ails the Bears offense.

Winner: Allen Robinson. Foles has been good for Robinson, at least. Sure, it was nearly all in garbage time — he had five catches for 69 yards in the Bears last-minute drive to cut the score to eight — but you'll take it. If nothing else, the fact that Foles is more likely to throw the ball when pressured than Mitchell Trubisky, who will tuck it and run occasionally, is good news for the Bears pass catchers, even if Foles is unlikely to elevate the offense much. Either way, Robinson is a must-start WR.

Eagles 25-49ers 20

The short-handed 49ers made just a few more mistakes than the short-handed Eagles.

Winner: George Kittle. Kittle made up for lost time in a big way Sunday, racking up 15 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown in his return from a two-game absence. He now has 227 receiving yards and will likely finish Week 4 fourth at the position in receiving yards for the season — in half as many games as the competition. It seemed like he took an extra week to get back to full strength, and it was well worth the wait.

Chiefs 26-Patriots 10

The Chiefs didn't need to do much on offense, as the Patriots offense mostly sputtered without Cam Newton.

Winner: Damien Harris . Harris made his season debut and proved worth the wait, rushing for 100 yards on 17 carries, including a long run of 41 yards. He wasn't involved in the passing game, and with White and Burkhead still playing significant roles, that probably won't change. But, we know the Patriots want to run the ball no matter who is under center, and if Harris is the lead option on the ground, he's going to get a lot of work.

Packers 30-Falcons 16

No Davante Adams? No Allen Lazard? No problem for Aaron Rodgers? As for Matt Ryan, well ... some problems.