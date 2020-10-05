Watch Now: Reaction: Buccaneers Defeat Chargers, 38-31 ( 3:40 )

Another NFL week, another batch of injuries to big name running backs that could lead to a mad dash to the waiver wire for Fantasy football. In Week 4, it was Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler and Kenyan Drake, who were all forced out of their games Sunday, leaving questions about their availability moving forward — and pushing their replacement options into a potentially significant role in Week 5 and beyond.

The most serious injuries look like they were to Austin Ekeler, who left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury, and Nick Chubb, who left with a knee injury. Both were unable to return to their games, and while we don't know anything else beyond that, it sure looks like Week 5 at the very least could be in doubt for both. That means some new names could be viable on the waiver wire, plus you might need some help if you are relying on either player — or if you've got one of the Lions or Packers backs, since this is their bye week.

De'Ernest Johnson looks like he should be the priority on waivers heading into Week 5 after he ran for 95 yards against the Cowboys Sunday. The Cowboys couldn't stop anyone in Cleveland's running game — the Browns ran for 307 yards on 7.7 yards per carry — but Johnson actually led the team with 13 carries. I wouldn't expect Johnson to lead the team moving forward if Chubb does miss time, but the Browns like to use multiple backs, and it wouldn't surprise me if he saw another dozen or so carries in Week 5 against the Colts, and he could be a flex starter.

For the Chargers, Joshua Kelley will likely step into a more prominent role if Ekeler has to miss time. If he is available in your league, make sure you add him, but he probably isn't, so you'll also want to grab Justin Jackson.

We know the Chargers want to use multiple backs, and that's what they did Sunday after Ekeler's injury. Per TruMedia and PFF, Jackson played nine snaps in the second half of the game to 14 for Kelley, and that's pretty close to the split you should expect moving forward. Neither is the playmaker Ekeler is, but both should see a few looks in the passing game in addition to their rushing opportunities, which could make both starting options in Week 5 against the Saints

The third back who left Sunday's games with an injury was Kenyan Drake, who exited after a hard hit late. It's not clear what the injury was — and coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game he didn't believe it was "anything major," for what it's worth — but it's still worth watching. Especially since Chase Edmonds looks like he could be a star if he gets a bigger opportunity.

Edmonds has been a thorn in Drake's Fantasy appeal all season, and he did it again Sunday, scoring a touchdown on a short reception to finish with five catches for 24 yards on six targets, with 16 yards on the ground. He hasn't been super productive, but he's stolen a handful of carries from Drake each week while earning 17 targets to five for Drake.

If Drake misses time, Edmonds figures to get the bulk of the 20.8 carries and 5.5 targets per game the duo typically splits and would be a must-start option in all formats. Drake's injury doesn't look as serious as those of Ekeler or Chubb right now, but Edmonds might be worth making the priority if it looks like he'll get even one start.

Here's who else we'll be chasing on the waiver wire in Week 5.

Week 5 Early Waiver Targets