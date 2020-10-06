Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 152 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Even though the Bengals have a crowded receiving corps with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, Higgins is getting targets and producing. And as you're likely aware, he's been better than Green this season. Higgins has 22 targets in his past three games and has recorded nine catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles and Jaguars the last two weeks. Joe Burrow has attempted at least 36 passes in all four games this year, so Higgins should continue to be involved, and he has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver on a weekly basis — with the potential to do more. Higgins is worth 10-15% of your remaining FAB budget.

Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI TB -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 21 REYDS 250 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Miller is more of a short-term Fantasy option because he should lose value when Godwin is back. But maybe he'll stay more involved now that O.J. Howard (Achilles) is hurt for the Buccaneers, and Miller has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of four games. It's doubtful Godwin will play in Week 5 at Chicago since the game is Thursday, so Miller can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Bears. And he just had his best game of the season in Week 4 against the Chargers with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Miller is worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB budget.

Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -6 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 20 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Shenault may show up on the injury report this week since he appeared to get banged up toward the end of his Week 4 outing at Cincinnati, but no injury was reported. It's just something to monitor for now. Against the Bengals, Shenault had five catches for 86 yards on six targets, and he now has six targets in consecutive games against Miami and Cincinnati. He was second on the team in targets behind D.J. Chark (nine targets), which is what will hopefully happen on a weekly basis. While Keelan Cole will continue to be a factor, I like Shenault as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for the foreseeable future. He's worth 5-10% of your remaining FAB.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Jeffery is hopefully going to make his 2020 debut soon after being out all year with a foot injury, and he will immediately become the No. 1 receiver for the Eagles given the state of their receiving corps right now. That should be a great thing for his target share moving forward, and Carson Wentz will definitely lean on Jeffery. Keep an eye on his injury status, but Jeffery is worth adding for 5-10% of your remaining FAB.

Mecole Hardman WR KC Kansas City • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV KC -12.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 144 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Hardman only had four targets in Week 4 against New England, but he caught all four of them for 27 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard shovel pass that he took into the end zone. Still, that's 10 targets in his past two games, and he could be explosive if his role somehow increased. Hardman is worth stashing on your bench in all leagues for at least 5% of your remaining FAB.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 21 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 We might have to start calling Patrick the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Courtland Sutton (ACL) out for the year, Hamler hurting, and Jerry Jeudy not quite ready for the role. In two games without Sutton, Patrick has 11 targets for 10 catches, 156 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in each outing. Hopefully, Lock will return soon for the Broncos and improve their quarterback play, but Patrick is worth adding in all leagues to see if the past two games are a sign of things to come. Add him for at least 5% of your remaining FAB.

Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 260 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.5 All Beasley does is produce, and you want him on your Fantasy roster, especially in PPR, with how well Josh Allen is playing. It's now three games in a row where Beasley has scored at least 12 PPR points, and he's averaging six targets a game for the season. There will be some down games since he shares the field with Stefon Diggs and John Brown, but he's a safe No. 3 PPR receiver for the foreseeable future and worth at least 5% of your remaining FAB.

Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ARI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 14 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Kirk has been a disappointment so far this season and has struggled in a secondary role behind DeAndre Hopkins. But he scored in Week 4 at Carolina while finishing with five targets for three catches and 19 yards, and Hopkins was hobbled with an ankle injury prior to facing the Panthers. If Hopkins misses any time then Kirk would see a spike in targets, and he's worth speculating on now if you have an open roster spot. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Tre'Quan Smith WR NO New Orleans • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC NO -7.5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Smith is more of a handcuff for Thomas at this point because Smith will lose value once Thomas returns for the Saints. In three games without Thomas, Smith has at least 13 PPR points in two of them, and he just had four catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns on four targets against the Lions. Keep an eye on Thomas heading into Week 5 against the Chargers, but Smith would be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Thomas is out again. Smith is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 166 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Harry now has at least six targets in three of four games this year, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points the past two times that's happened, including Week 4 at Kansas City. We hope to see Newton back in Week 5 against Denver, but that's probably not going to happen since the Patriots have a bye in Week 6. Harry's touchdown against the Chiefs came from Jarrett Stidham, and hopefully the two connect well again against the Broncos if Stidham starts. Harry is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB. And in deeper leagues, take a flier on Damiere Byrd (2% rostered) since he has at least nine targets in two of his past three games and has scored 13 PPR points in both of those outings.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Aiyuk has scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his past two games, and hopefully Garoppolo will return soon to help San Francisco's passing game. Now, Aiyuk likely won't post consistent production with Deebo Samuel and Kittle healthy, but the 49ers are trying to get Aiyuk the ball through the air and on the ground. He's worth adding in all leagues with up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE IND -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 19 REYDS 129 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Pascal saw a team-high eight targets in Week 4 at Chicago, and hopefully he continues to be heavily involved moving forward. The Colts are down Pittman and Campbell, and Pascal should be the No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton. Now, he only had three catches for 58 yards against the Bears. But you should stash Pascal in deeper leagues in case he continues to see this level of target share moving forward. Pascal is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL Atlanta • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 16 REYDS 137 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 Zaccheaus has seen a spike in targets the past two games with the Falcons receivers banged up, and now Jones is hurt again. Against Chicago and Green Bay, Zaccheaus had 12 catches for 127 yards on 15 targets. Keep an eye on Jones' status heading into Week 5 against Carolina, and Zaccheaus could be a low-end starter in deeper, three-receiver leagues if Jones is out. Zaccheaus is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 145 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Mooney is doing what I thought Anthony Miller would be doing by now, operating as the No. 2 receiver opposite Allen Robinson. Mooney has 14 targets in his past two games against Atlanta and Indianapolis, and he just had five catches for 52 yards on nine targets in Week 4 against the Colts. Miller, meanwhile, has 10 targets over that span for five catches, 57 yards and a touchdown. In deeper leagues, Mooney is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

Isaiah Ford WR MIA Miami • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -8 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 26 REYDS 151 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 Ford is doing what I thought Preston Williams would be doing by now, operating as the No. 2 receiver opposite DeVante Parker. Ford has at least nine targets in two of his past three games, and he had 14 PPR points in Week 2 against Buffalo. Williams, meanwhile, only has 10 targets combined in his past three games. In deeper leagues, Ford is worth 1% of your remaining FAB.