With Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Daniel Jones and Brian Hoyer out or in doubt for Week 5, the waiver wire is humming for streaming or long-term help. And we don't even hit bye weeks until Week 6,
It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning 2022.
Quarterbacks
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins didn't have a great game in Week 4 against the Saints in London with just 14 Fantasy points, but he should rebound here. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Bears in three of his past four meetings, including 28 points at home in Week 18. And in two home games so far this season he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The Bears have allowed two quarterbacks this year to score at least 20 Fantasy points in Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, and Cousins will add his name to that list with a quality outing in Week 5.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lawrence struggled with five turnovers (four fumbles) in the rain in Philadelphia in Week 4, and that snapped a two-game streak with at least 22 Fantasy points. He should get back on track this week against the Texans at home, and Houston just allowed Justin Herbert to pass for 340 yards and two touchdowns for 25 Fantasy points. We all know Lawrence had a rough rookie campaign under Urban Meyer in 2021, but his best Fantasy outing last year came in his first meeting with the Texans when he scored 25 points. History has a chance to repeat itself here in Week 5.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Rodgers is starting to get rolling with three consecutive games with 20 Fantasy points. Does he have a higher ceiling than that? Let's hope so, and we'll see if he can light up this Giants defense in London in Week 5. Ryan Tannehill in Week 1 scored 22 Fantasy points against the Giants, and he's the only quarterback to top 14 points against New York this year. That's probably because the other three opponents have been Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush and Justin Fields. This is Rodgers' first trip to London, and he should put on a show. His receivers are starting to make plays with Romeo Doubs, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson all making an impact over the past two games against Tampa Bay and New England. This could be Rodgers' breakout game of the season.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Wilson broke out of his slump in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 30 Fantasy points, and he should carry that momentum into Thursday's game against the Colts. He's finally running again with 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the past two games against the 49ers and Raiders, and he might have to do more of that with Javonte Williams (knee) now out for the season. It was only a matter of time before Wilson started to look like a standout Fantasy quarterback again, and he should have consecutive games with multiple touchdowns for the first time this year. The Colts have allowed three of four quarterbacks to pass for multiple touchdowns in Davis Mills, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill. The lone exception was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, which clearly looks like a fluke given how Indianpolis has played thus far in 2022.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr must hate playing in Arrowhead Stadium. He's gone there eight times in his career, and he only has one game with more than 12 Fantasy points. The lone exception was Week 5 in 2020 when he scored 29 Fantasy points, and that was the famous game where the Raiders took a victory lap in the team buses around the stadium. Part of the problem could be that Carr played at Kansas City in the seven other times in November, December or January when the weather was cold, but that shouldn't be the case this week. Three of four quarterbacks have scored at least 26 Fantasy points against the Chiefs this season, and Kansas City has allowed 10 passing touchdowns and just one interception on the year.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill has two games this season with at least 20 Fantasy points and three games this year with multiple touchdowns. His only bad game was at Buffalo in Week 2, and we should give him a pass in that matchup. This week, he's facing a bad Washington defense that is allowing 24.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Commanders have allowed 10 passing touchdowns and just one interception this year.
MIA Miami • #5
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Bridgewater is starting for Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) this week, and he has a favorable matchup against the Jets. They are allowing an average of 20.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Bridgewater had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup since the Dolphins last played Thursday night in Week 4 at Cincinnati. The Jets should struggle to stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Bridgewater is worth starting in 14-team leagues and larger. He's a quality No. 2 option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Andy Dalton QB
NO New Orleans • #14
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
This post will clearly change if Jameis Winston (back) is healthy, but it sounds like Dalton could start again for the Saints in Week 5. He has a great matchup against the Seahawks, who are allowing 24.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Dalton would benefit greatly if Michael Thomas (foot) and Alvin Kamara (ribs) are active this week, and Dalton passed for 236 yards and one touchdown in Week 4 against the Vikings in Minnesota with a barren receiving corps. If Winston starts this week then you can consider him a sleeper as well given the matchup.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Stafford has not been a good Fantasy quarterback this season, and he has one game with more than nine points. It's hard to trust him in Week 5 against Dallas, and the Cowboys are giving up an average of 12.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Through four games, Dallas has allowed three touchdowns and four interceptions, including matchups against Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. Stafford has been sacked 16 times on the season and has four touchdowns, six interceptions and one fumble. Hopefully better days are ahead, but Stafford is not worth using in one-quarterback leagues this week.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith has been a top 10 Fantasy quarterback this season, and he's been a pleasant surprise as a streaming option. We had him as a sleeper in Week 4, and he delivered a huge performance with 34 Fantasy points against the Lions, which was his third game this season with at least 20 points. He's taken advantage of good matchups against Atlanta and Detroit in the past two games, but he should have a down performance this week at New Orleans. The Saints are allowing an average of just 13.5 Fantasy points per game, including matchups with Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins. I don't expect Smith to be awful, but he should score fewer than 20 Fantasy points for just the second time this year.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota has yet to score 20 Fantasy points in a game this season, and he's getting dangerously close to becoming the next Justin Fields with his limited pass attempts. He attempted 39 passes in his past two games against Seattle and Cleveland, and he combined for just 20 Fantasy points over that span. He's also stopped running, which is disappointing. In Week 1, Mariota had 72 rushing yards and a touchdown. Since then he has 23 rushing yards and a touchdown in three games combined. The Buccaneers just got abused by Patrick Mahomes in Week 4 for 28 Fantasy points, but Tampa Bay is allowing just 16.0 Fantasy points per game on average to opposing quarterbacks. That average is more in line with what Mariota should do this week.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Ryan has been decent as a Fantasy quarterback this season when he's had a healthy receiving corps. If you remove the Week 2 game at Jacksonville when Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce were out, Ryan is averaging 19.0 Fantasy points per game. And he just had his best outing of the season in Week 4 against Tennessee with 22 Fantasy points. But this should be a tough test for Ryan at Denver on Thursday night, especially if Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out. The Broncos are allowing an average of just 11.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Davis Mills, Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have combined for just 29 Fantasy points against Denver in the past three games.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff was listed as a sleeper in Week 4 against Seattle, and he had a monster performance with 41 Fantasy points. That's now two games this season with at least 34 Fantasy points, but he should struggle this week at New England. His two best games have come at home, and he scored just 15 Fantasy points in his lone road game at Minnesota in Week 3. While Goff was great in Week 4 without Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle), he will likely need those guys against the Patriots. This New England defense is not as formidable as in past years, allowing an average of 23.5 Fantasy points per game, but part of that is Lamar Jackson going off for 46 points in Week 3. Goff is fine as a starter in 14-team leagues, but he's not a must-start option in 12-team leagues or smaller.