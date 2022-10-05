Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1031 RUYDS 19 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.8 Cousins didn't have a great game in Week 4 against the Saints in London with just 14 Fantasy points, but he should rebound here. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points against the Bears in three of his past four meetings, including 28 points at home in Week 18. And in two home games so far this season he scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The Bears have allowed two quarterbacks this year to score at least 20 Fantasy points in Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, and Cousins will add his name to that list with a quality outing in Week 5.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 946 RUYDS 29 TD 8 INT 2 FPTS/G 19.7 Lawrence struggled with five turnovers (four fumbles) in the rain in Philadelphia in Week 4, and that snapped a two-game streak with at least 22 Fantasy points. He should get back on track this week against the Texans at home, and Houston just allowed Justin Herbert to pass for 340 yards and two touchdowns for 25 Fantasy points. We all know Lawrence had a rough rookie campaign under Urban Meyer in 2021, but his best Fantasy outing last year came in his first meeting with the Texans when he scored 25 points. History has a chance to repeat itself here in Week 5.

Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG GB -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 935 RUYDS 9 TD 6 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Rodgers is starting to get rolling with three consecutive games with 20 Fantasy points. Does he have a higher ceiling than that? Let's hope so, and we'll see if he can light up this Giants defense in London in Week 5. Ryan Tannehill in Week 1 scored 22 Fantasy points against the Giants, and he's the only quarterback to top 14 points against New York this year. That's probably because the other three opponents have been Baker Mayfield, Cooper Rush and Justin Fields. This is Rodgers' first trip to London, and he should put on a show. His receivers are starting to make plays with Romeo Doubs, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson all making an impact over the past two games against Tampa Bay and New England. This could be Rodgers' breakout game of the season.

Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND DEN -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 980 RUYDS 51 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.3 Wilson broke out of his slump in Week 4 at Las Vegas with 30 Fantasy points, and he should carry that momentum into Thursday's game against the Colts. He's finally running again with 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground in the past two games against the 49ers and Raiders, and he might have to do more of that with Javonte Williams (knee) now out for the season. It was only a matter of time before Wilson started to look like a standout Fantasy quarterback again, and he should have consecutive games with multiple touchdowns for the first time this year. The Colts have allowed three of four quarterbacks to pass for multiple touchdowns in Davis Mills, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill. The lone exception was Patrick Mahomes in Week 3, which clearly looks like a fluke given how Indianpolis has played thus far in 2022.