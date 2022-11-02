Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Palmer was removed from the concussion protocol Wednesday, and Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed practice. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen's injury hasn't "responded the way that we hoped," and Allen could be out in Week 9 against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. With Mike Williams (ankle) also out, Palmer could be the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert in this dream matchup. Palmer has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing.

Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Moore should again be a popular target for Kyler Murray, and I like Moore as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 9. He just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Minnesota with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and that game proved he can co-exist with DeAndre Hopkins. Moore already faced Seattle in Week 6 and had six catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. I'm hoping for a similar amount of targets with better production this week at home.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -12.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 429 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 In the first game without Breece Hall (ACL), the Jets were forced to throw in Week 8 against New England, and Wilson had his most targets (seven) since Zach Wilson replaced Joe Flacco in Week 4. Garrett Wilson finished with six catches for 115 yards, and Corey Davis (knee) was also out. Davis will likely be out again in Week 9 against Buffalo, which should help Wilson. And if the run game stalls as expected then the targets should be up for Wilson as well. The Bills have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in each of their past three games.

Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 8.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 364 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Even with the addition of Chase Claypool via trade from Pittsburgh, I still like Mooney as a sleeper this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. While he's still searching for his first touchdown this year, he does have at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games, and Mooney should hopefully see some easier coverage with Claypool to help. As for Claypool, I'd consider him a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He can certainly make plays on this secondary, but we'll see how much he plays after getting traded to Chicago on Tuesday.