Byes subtract a slew of teams from the Week 9 slate but that means we'll lose the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. Key receivers you'll be without include CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy and more.
It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out of your lineups based on matchups every week. Playing matchups is key, and we're here to find you the perfect path to a winning in 2022.
- More Week 9: Waiver Wire | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | Trade Values
Wide Receivers
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Whether it's Christian McCaffrey's absence or the awakening from P.J. Walker, Moore has been unleashed the past two weeks, and he shouldn't slow down in Week 9 against the Bengals, who just lost cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ACL). Against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, Moore has 21 targets for 13 catches, 221 yards and two touchdowns for 46 PPR points. He looks like the breakout receiver we called him in the preseason, and Moore has top-10 upside this week.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McLaurin might secretly be hoping that Carson Wentz (finger) doesn't come back because McLaurin has done well with Taylor Heinicke in the past two games. Over that span, McLaurin has 16 targets for 11 catches, 186 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 17.5 PPR points against two tough secondaries in Green Bay and Indianapolis. This week's matchup isn't as daunting against the Vikings, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 18 PPR points against Minnesota in the past two games.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Let's hope the bye in Week 8 didn't slow down Smith-Schuster, who scored 47 PPR points in his past two games with 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Bills and 49ers. He should stay hot against the Titans, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, nine receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Tennessee, and hopefully Smith-Schuster is locked in with Patrick Mahomes for this matchup -- and the rest of the year.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It took a while, but Boyd finally scored in Week 8 at Cleveland with a fourth-quarter touchdown. He finished the game with three catches for 38 yards and the score on five targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, Boyd should remain in your lineup as at least a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, along with Tee Higgins. The Panthers have also allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games.
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Meyers has been fantastic this season, and it's worth trusting him again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Usually, we just say Meyers is an option in PPR because of his lack of touchdowns, but he's scored three times in the past four games. He has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in all three outings. And he should continue to see a heavy dose of pass attempts from Mac Jones this week with DeVante Parker (knee) banged up. The Colts have a tough secondary, but at least one receiver has scored at least 12 PPR points against Indianapolis in seven of eight games. That should be Meyers this week.
Josh Palmer WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Palmer was removed from the concussion protocol Wednesday, and Keenan Allen (hamstring) missed practice. Coach Brandon Staley said Allen's injury hasn't "responded the way that we hoped," and Allen could be out in Week 9 against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. With Mike Williams (ankle) also out, Palmer could be the No. 1 target for Justin Herbert in this dream matchup. Palmer has three games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore should again be a popular target for Kyler Murray, and I like Moore as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 9. He just had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Minnesota with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and that game proved he can co-exist with DeAndre Hopkins. Moore already faced Seattle in Week 6 and had six catches for 49 yards on 10 targets. I'm hoping for a similar amount of targets with better production this week at home.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
In the first game without Breece Hall (ACL), the Jets were forced to throw in Week 8 against New England, and Wilson had his most targets (seven) since Zach Wilson replaced Joe Flacco in Week 4. Garrett Wilson finished with six catches for 115 yards, and Corey Davis (knee) was also out. Davis will likely be out again in Week 9 against Buffalo, which should help Wilson. And if the run game stalls as expected then the targets should be up for Wilson as well. The Bills have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 14 PPR points in each of their past three games.
CHI Chicago • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even with the addition of Chase Claypool via trade from Pittsburgh, I still like Mooney as a sleeper this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. While he's still searching for his first touchdown this year, he does have at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. The Dolphins have allowed four receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past three games, and Mooney should hopefully see some easier coverage with Claypool to help. As for Claypool, I'd consider him a low-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues. He can certainly make plays on this secondary, but we'll see how much he plays after getting traded to Chicago on Tuesday.
BAL Baltimore • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I'm willing to gamble on Duvernay this week as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. With Rashod Bateman (foot) out and Mark Andrews (shoulder) banged up, we could see more targets headed for Duvernay on a fast surface. Demarcus Robinson could also be a factor, and he just had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets in the game Bateman was injured in Week 8 at Tampa Bay. But Duvernay has the most upside of the group. He scored 16 PPR points against the Buccaneers, and Duvernay now has three games this season with at least 12 PPR points. The Saints have also allowed nine receivers to score at least 13 PPR points this year.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks is dealing with a wrist injury and a tough matchup in Week 9 against the Eagles, and he's only worth starting as a low-end option in three-receiver leagues. He has one touchdown on the season, which came in Week 4, and he's been held to single digits in PPR in four of his past six games. The Eagles have allowed just five touchdowns to receivers all season and only one since Week 4. Cooks is likely also disgruntled after not being traded, so this could be a rough outing for him Thursday night.
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
London continues to be a non-factor for Fantasy managers given the Falcons run-first offense, and he has now scored seven PPR points or less in five games in a row. That isn't expected to change against the Chargers, who are better against the pass but struggle against the run. I wish the Falcons would throw more and give London the chance to make plays, but he's not even seeing enough opportunities to warrant use in three-receiver leagues when there are six teams on a bye.
KC Kansas City
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he will "try to work him in" during Week 9 against Tennessee when it comes to Toney, which makes it risky to trust him in the majority of leagues. There's obviously the scenario of Toney being good on just a handful of plays, or he could do little to nothing at all with limited targets. It's hard to count on Toney now, especially when JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman are healthy. Against the Titans, I would consider Smith-Schuster a must-start Fantasy receiver, with Valdes-Scantling and Hardman as No. 3 options. Stash Toney for now, and hopefully some big production is coming down the road.
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
There's a chance you can consider using Robinson if Cooper Kupp (ankle) were out, and Kupp missed practice Wednesday. But it seems like Kupp should play this week, and Robinson will again be tough to trust. To his credit, he's played better of late with 27 PPR points in his past two games, and he has 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets over that span against the Panthers and 49ers. But in two road games this year, he's combined for six PPR points at Arizona and at San Francisco. Tampa Bay's secondary should be able to contain Robinson, who is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pittman wasn't bad in his first start with San Ehlinger in Week 8 against Washington. He had nine targets for seven catches and 53 yards. But that might be his ceiling again this week at New England. Pittman hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's been held to 59 yards or less in four of his past five games. The Patriots have allowed just four touchdowns to opposing receivers this year, so it's hard to imagine Pittman having a big game in this matchup. He should be used as a No. 3 receiver at best in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR.