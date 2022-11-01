NFL trade deadline day proved to be exciting, and we had several moves that mattered for Fantasy managers. T.J. Hockenson, Chase Claypool, Nyheim Hines, Jeff Wilson and Chase Edmonds all changed teams, and these transactions should make for some interesting moves on the waiver wire.

I'm excited about Hines in Buffalo, and I like Wilson as the new No. 2 running back in Miami. Claypool gets a fresh start in Chicago, which should help Justin Fields, and Edmonds could end up as the No. 1 running back in Denver. As for Hockenson, his Fantasy value likely stays the same in Minnesota, but the Vikings offense should give him the chance for more touchdowns, which is ideal. And it helps Kirk Cousins.

With the players on the move, you also have guys staying put who benefit, including Deon Jackson in Indianapolis and the Steelers receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. It will be fun to see how these trades end up for the NFL teams -- and Fantasy rosters -- over the next several weeks.

As far as injuries go for Week 8, we got relatively lucky. Cooper Kupp (ankle) seems to have avoided a serious injury, Mark Andrews (shoulder) could be available in Week 9 and hopefully Gus Edwards (hamstring) could play as well. The only guys who were hurt in Week 8 likely not available in Week 9, at least as of Monday, will be Rashod Bateman (foot), DeVante Parker (knee), Mark Ingram (knee) and Irv Smith (ankle).

There are six teams on a bye in Week 9 -- Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, the Giants, Pittsburgh and San Francisco -- so lots of Fantasy managers could be missing several stars. It should make for an active week on the waiver wire as many of you are looking for key replacements.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kenny Pickett and Jacoby Brissett



Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kenny Pickett and Jacoby Brissett Injuries: Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Matt Ryan (shoulder), Carson Wentz (finger) and Sam Darnold (ankle)

Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Matt Ryan (shoulder), Carson Wentz (finger) and Sam Darnold (ankle) Check to see if available : Jared Goff (84 percent rostered). Goff was a little unlucky with just 19 Fantasy points in Week 8 against Miami since he passed for 321 yards and one touchdown. His best football this season has been at home (averaging 28.0 Fantasy points per game), and he gets the Packers in Detroit in Week 9. It's not an easy matchup, but with six quarterbacks on a bye you might want to use Goff as a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

: Jared Goff (84 percent rostered). Goff was a little unlucky with just 19 Fantasy points in Week 8 against Miami since he passed for 321 yards and one touchdown. His best football this season has been at home (averaging 28.0 Fantasy points per game), and he gets the Packers in Detroit in Week 9. It's not an easy matchup, but with six quarterbacks on a bye you might want to use Goff as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. Drop candidates: Daniel Jones (90 percent rostered), Matthew Stafford (83 percent), Russell Wilson (70 percent) and Jimmy Garoppolo (69 percent). Jones, Wilson and Garoppolo are not worth stashing while on a bye. Jones was a major letdown in Week 8 at Seattle with just nine Fantasy points and only has two games this season with 20-plus points. Wilson has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points. Garoppolo might be worth stashing in deeper leagues with four games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points, but he's yet to top 22 points on the year. Unless he's been your starter all season long, you can drop him now and try to get him back in Week 10 if needed. ... Stafford has one game this season with more than 19 Fantasy points, which was Week 2. It's hard to trust him in Week 9 at Tampa Bay, especially if Cooper Kupp (ankle) is at less than 100 percent.

Add available players in the following order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 1199 RUYDS 424 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 17 Fields is the prize of the free agent class at quarterback this week, and maybe the best player to add at any position. He's on a Fantasy rocket ship for the past four games, with scores of 18 points, 19 points, 25 points and 30 points over that span. He's only averaging 23 pass attempts per game during that time, but he has rushed for at least 60 yards in three of those outings and now has at least 47 rushing yards in six games in a row, including two rushing touchdowns. Fields has a great upcoming schedule against Miami, Detroit and Atlanta for the next three weeks, and he has top-10 upside in all of those matchups, especially with the addition of receiver Chase Claypool. Fields is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Andy Dalton QB NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats PAYDS 1175 RUYDS 28 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.1 Dalton appears in line to remain the starter in New Orleans for Week 9 against Baltimore, and he's coming on as a Fantasy quarterback of late. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Arizona and Las Vegas, with an average of 27.5 points over that span. The Ravens are No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Dalton could be a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. He also gets Pittsburgh in Week 10. Dalton is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Taylor Heinicke QB WAS Washington • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 480 RUYDS 33 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.2 Heinicke has done a nice job stepping in for Carson Wentz (thumb), averaging 20.5 Fantasy points per game in two outings against Green Bay and Indianapolis. He's starting for the next two games against Minnesota in Week 9 and at Philadelphia in Week 10, and Heinicke could be a low-end starter against the Vikings. Minnesota is No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Heinicke is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats PAYDS 1432 RUYDS 280 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.6 Mariota has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two games with 28 points over that span. He's giving you quality production with his legs during that time with at least 31 rushing yards in four games in a row, including one touchdown. And in two games with at least 25 pass attempts since Week 5, Mariota is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points per game. We'll see how much the Falcons want to throw against the Chargers in Week 9, but Mariota can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. He also faces the Panthers again in Week 10, and Mariota just had 28 Fantasy points against Carolina in Week 8. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. P.J. Walker QB CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats PAYDS 614 RUYDS 19 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 10.6 Walker will start again in Week 9 at Cincinnati, and hopefully he continues to play well enough to use him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's averaging 18.5 Fantasy points per game in his past two outings, and he's starting to look like a quality NFL quarterback, including a fantastic 62-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore to give Carolina a chance to win against Atlanta in Week 8 with 12 seconds left in regulation. The Panthers eventually lost in overtime, but Walker has been Carolina's best quarterback so far this year. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Add available players in the following order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 251 REC 7 REYDS 29 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Drake could start for the Ravens in Week 9 at New Orleans if Gus Edwards (hamstring) is out, and Drake would be at least a flex option in that scenario. He's been productive of late, scoring 18 PPR points in Week 6 at the Giants and 16 PPR points in Week 8 at Tampa Bay in the game Edwards got hurt. In those two games, Drake averaged at least 8.8 yards per carry, and he had four catches on four targets against the Buccaneers. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 36 REC 25 REYDS 188 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 The Bills traded for Nyheim Hines on Tuesday, and he's expected to be the complementary option in Buffalo's backfield to Devin Singletary. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up being better than Singletary given Hines' likely work in the passing game in Buffalo's pass-heavy offense. Hines was underused in Indianapolis this season with just 18 carries and 25 catches on 28 targets, but that should change with the Bills. I expect Hines to be in the flex conversation immediately, starting in Week 9 at the Jets. He's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI MIA -5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 468 REC 10 REYDS 91 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 The Dolphins traded for Jeff Wilson on Tuesday from the 49ers, and he will be reunited with Mike McDaniel and Raheem Mostert in Miami. Wilson should be the No. 2 running back for the Dolphins behind Mostert after Chase Edmonds was traded to Denver in the Bradley Chubb deal, and Wilson can still have value in that role, especially given Mostert's injury history. This is a good move for Wilson because if he stayed in San Francisco he would have been buried on the depth chart behind Christian McCaffrey and eventually Elijah Mitchell (knee). Add Wilson where available for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 14 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Jackson becomes the No. 2 running back in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor with Nyheim Hines being dealt to Buffalo. Hopefully, Jackson can absorb Hines' work in the passing game, and he could eventually be used as a flex option moving forward. We know Jackson can catch the ball after he had 10 receptions for 79 yards on 10 targets in Week 6 against Jacksonville when Taylor and Hines were hurt. Jackson is also now the handcuff for Taylor, so he has lottery-ticket appeal if Taylor were to miss any time due to injury. Jackson is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIN -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 8 REYDS 58 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.5 If Tony Pollard in Week 8 taught us anything, it's to make sure you have talented backups rostered in case they get the chance to start. And Mattison has certainly proven over the years that he's a stud any time Dalvin Cook has missed time due to injury. There were four times in 2021 when Mattison had at least 13 carries, and he scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. Mattison should be stashed in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats RUYDS 90 REC 17 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 White is another example of stashing a talented backup running back in the event the starter goes down, and White would be a must-start Fantasy option if something ever happened to Leonard Fournette. White is already playing in tandem with Fournette, and White has at least three catches in four of his past five games. He should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Dontrell Hilliard RB TEN Tennessee • #40

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 13 REYDS 144 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Hilliard is another running back to stash as the backup to Derrick Henry. Hilliard would be a starter in all leagues if Henry were to miss any time, and Hilliard has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past three games in tandem with Henry. He should be added in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Caleb Huntley RB ATL Atlanta • #42

Age: 24 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 265 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 We'll see if Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) returns this week, so keep that in mind before adding Huntley. But if Patterson remains out in Week 9 then Huntley will continue to share touches with Tyler Allgeier, and Huntley is coming off a strong performance in Week 8 against Carolina with 16 carries for 91 yards. He has a great matchup in Week 9 against the Chargers, so he could be a flex if Patterson remains out. Add Huntley for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Add available players in the following order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -1.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.3 Moore had his best game of the season in Week 8 at Minnesota with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. We told you last week not to panic on Moore despite the return of DeAndre Hopkins, and both of them were able to co-exist against the Vikings. We'll see what happens when Marquise Brown (foot) returns to action, which won't be until Week 11 at the earliest, but Moore should remain a prime target for Kyler Murray. He's worth trusting as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues heading into Week 9 against Seattle, and Moore should be added for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 240 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Palmer will hopefully clear the concussion protocol and be ready for Week 9 at Atlanta in what could be a dream scenario. Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are both injured, and if both are out against the Falcons then Palmer would be a low-end starter in all leagues. As of Tuesday morning, we expect Allen to play, but Palmer should still soak up targets from Justin Herbert with Williams likely out. And Atlanta allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. Palmer is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -3 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.6 Doubs did well in Week 8 at Buffalo with Allen Lazard (shoulder) out, and we'll see if Aaron Rodgers continues to trust Doubs until Lazard returns, which is unknown heading into Week 9 against Detroit. Against the Bills, Doubs had seven targets for four catches, 62 yards and a touchdown. If Lazard is out again in Week 9 then consider Doubs a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 313 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 The Ravens will be without Rashod Bateman (foot) for "a few weeks," according to coach John Harbaugh, which makes Duvernay the de facto No. 1 receiver in Baltimore. Demarcus Robinson (1 percent rostered) will also be a factor, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues since he just had six catches for 64 yards on eight targets in the game Bateman was injured in Week 8 at Tampa Bay. But Duvernay has the most upside of the group. He scored 16 PPR points against the Buccaneers, and Duvernay now has three games this season with at least 12 PPR points. Mark Andrews' (shoulder) status could also determine how good Duvernay will be, and he's worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -4.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 44 REYDS 364 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Mooney had another productive game in Week 8 at Dallas with 12 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's yet to score a touchdown this season and has just one game with more than six targets, but his upcoming schedule is favorable with Miami, Detroit and Atlanta as his next three opponents. Starting with the Dolphins in Week 9, Mooney can be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Chase Claypool WR CHI Chicago

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 311 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Claypool was traded to Chicago on Tuesday, and hopefully a fresh start is what he needs. He could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Bears ahead of Darnell Mooney, but for now consider him the No. 2 option in the passing game. The problem is this isn't a high-volume passing attack, but hopefully things will change now that the Bears made this move to add a receiver. Claypool has struggled this season, but he does have at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. For Week 9 against Miami, consider Claypool a low-end No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues, slightly behind Mooney. Claypool is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN KC -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 3 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs prior to Week 8 when Kansas City was on a bye, so we'll see what kind of a role he has for the rest of the season. The good news for Toney is the hamstring injury he's dealt with is healed. But he's not expected to have a prominent role any time soon, so you might have to stash him with the hope of something down the road. The Chiefs have a crowded receiving corps with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman as the top three guys, and Toney isn't expected to supplant them any time soon. That being said, if he does crack the rotation and gets consistent playing time then he could be a stud in this offense. It's worth adding him to find out for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. As for the rest of the Chiefs receivers, you can add Valdes-Scantling (44 percent rostered) or Hardman (35 percent) for this week. Valdes-Scantling has scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. And Hardman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row, including 40 PPR points in his past two games. Both of those guys are worth at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Elijah Moore WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 30 REYDS 203 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 Moore is only being listed here in case he gets traded at Tuesday's deadline. He appears to want out of New York, and it's hard to blame him given his lack of production -- and targets -- all season. Week 8 was a bad look when Zach Wilson attempted a season-high 41 passes in a game when Corey Davis (knee) was out against New England, and Moore had just one target. Check back here throughout the day to see if something changes with Moore, and we'll determine his FAB based on his new destination if he's traded, which is what we hope happens to save his Fantasy value. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -8.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 148 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Marshall had a career-high nine targets in Week 8 at Atlanta and finished with four catches for 87 yards. We'll see if he continues to make plays for the Panthers, who need him after Robbie Anderson was traded to Arizona. In deeper leagues, add Marshall to see what happens prior to Week 9 at Cincinnati. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth and George Kittle

David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Dalton Schultz, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth and George Kittle Injuries of note: Mark Andrews (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Irv Smith (ankle), David Njoku (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (eye) and Cameron Brate (neck)

Mark Andrews (shoulder), Darren Waller (hamstring), Irv Smith (ankle), David Njoku (ankle), Daniel Bellinger (eye) and Cameron Brate (neck) Check to see if available: Dalton Schultz (78 percent rostered), Gerald Everett (74 percent) and Hayden Hurst (66 percent). I'm hopeful that Schultz turned the corner in Week 8 against Chicago with his best game since Week 1 when he had six catches for 74 yards on seven targets against the Bears. Dak Prescott seems back to his old self following a five-game absence with a thumb injury, and Schultz also looks healthy after battling a knee injury since Week 2. He should be 100 percent after the Cowboys bye in Week 9, and Schultz has top-five upside when he and Prescott are healthy. ... Everett could be the No. 1 or 2 target for Justin Herbert with Mike Williams (ankle) hurt, and Keenan Allen (hamstring) also missed practice Monday after the Chargers' bye in Week 8. Everett, along with Josh Palmer, should continue to be a favorite target for Herbert with these injuries at receiver. Everett has scored at least 11 PPR points in four of seven games this year and has at least six targets in all but one game over that span. ... Hurst will hopefully start to play better with Ja'Marr Chase (hip) hurt. In the first game without Chase in Week 8 against the Browns, Hurst only had four catches for 42 yards on four targets. We'll see what happens in Week 9 against Carolina, but Hurst can be considered a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Drop candidates: Irv Smith (74 percent rostered) and David Njoku (68 percent). Smith isn't expected to play in Week 9 at Washington and is considered week-to-week after hurting his ankle against the Cardinals in Week 8. He hasn't been productive enough to roster while he's out with an injury. ... Njoku has a bye in Week 9 and might not return to action in Week 10 from the ankle injury he suffered in Week 7. In deeper leagues you should hold onto him, but it might be hard to justify stashing him if you need to add another tight end or help at a different position. Hopefully, Njoku is back to 100 percent sooner rather than later because he was having a breakout season prior to his injury.

Add available players in the following order:

Week 9 Waiver Priority List Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 Engram scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8 against Denver, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least six targets in each of his past four outings, and he's averaging five catches a game over that span. He has a favorable matchup in Week 9 against the Raiders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Engram is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 182 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Dulcich would be No. 1 on this list if the Broncos were not on a bye this week. If you don't need a starting tight end and can afford to stash Dulcich then take him first at his position. He missed the first five games of the season with a hamstring injury, but he scored at least 11 PPR points in his past three outings. He should remain a fixture in the Broncos' passing attack as the No. 3 option behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, and hopefully Denver's offense starts trending in the right direction with Russell Wilson in Week 10 and beyond. Dulcich is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 25 REYDS 181 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 Likely is a tricky free agent this week because his Fantasy outlook is tied to the health of Mark Andrews (shoulder). If Andrews is able to play in Week 9 at New Orleans then Likely's production will probably be limited. But if Andrews is out then Likely could be a star. We saw him shine in Week 8 at Tampa Bay after Andrews left the game with six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Ravens have a bye in Week 10, so they could be cautious with Andrews, so you might want to speculate on adding Likely just in case Andrews is out. There's also the chance Likely sees increased playing time with Rashod Bateman (foot) hurt if the Ravens want to get creative by using more two-tight end sets. Likely is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -13 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 48 REYDS 309 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Conklin just had his best game of the season in Week 8 against New England with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and it coincided with two injuries for the Jets. Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) didn't play against the Patriots, and Hall's injury could help Conklin moving forward. If the Jets are forced to throw more -- Zach Wilson attempted a season-high 41 passes in Week 8 -- then Conklin's production should increase. That's what happened in the first three games of the season with Joe Flacco under center when Conklin averaged eight targets per game and was averaging 13.1 PPR points per game, and we could see the Jets passing more moving forward. And if Davis is out then Conklin will remain a prime target for Wilson. The Jets have a tough matchup in Week 9 against Buffalo before a bye in Week 10, but Conklin is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 26 REYDS 178 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 Otton had a mediocre stat line in Week 8 against Baltimore with two catches for 15 yards on five targets, but he had a touchdown called back due to a penalty, which might have made you feel different about his Fantasy outlook this week. He's now had at least five targets in all three games without Cameron Brate (neck), and it seems like Brate will remain out in Week 9 against the Rams. In two of the games without Brate, Otton scored 10 PPR points. He should be considered a low-end starter in Week 9 since the matchup with the Rams is tough, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LV -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Moreau could start again in Week 9 if Darren Waller (hamstring) remains out, and Moreau has 14 targets in the Raiders' past two games with Waller sidelined. In Week 8 at New Orleans, Moreau had six catches for 31 yards on nine targets, and he could be a prime target for Derek Carr again in Week 9 at Jacksonville if Waller sits. Moreau is worth adding in tight end premium leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Add available players in the following order:

Chiefs (22 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Bengals (41 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Jaguars (46 percent rostered) vs. LV

Dolphins (57 percent rostered) at CHI

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS

Add available players in the following order: