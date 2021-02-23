Miska (COVID-19 protocol) was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, per CBS Sports.
Miska hasn't seen any NHL action Jan. 31 but could be Philipp Grubauer's backup once he's off the COVID-19 list. The 25-year-old has allowed seven goals on 59 shots in two appearances with the Avalanche this season.
