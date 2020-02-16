The Avalanche recalled Miska from AHL Colorado on Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Miska signed an NHL contract last Monday to add organizational depth in the crease, but he's also been excellent in the AHL with a .919 save percentage and 13-5-3 record. Philipp Grubauer suffered a lower-body injury Saturday, so Miska will likely back up Pavel Francouz if Grubauer can't go Monday versus the Lightning.