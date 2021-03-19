Miska was assigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Miska has struggled in limited action with the Avalanche this season, compiling a 1-1-2 record while posting an ugly 4.15 GAA and .838 save percentage. The 25-year-old American will, however, likely return to the big club's active roster sooner rather than later.
