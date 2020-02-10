Miska signed a two-way contract for the rest of the year with Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Avalanche are gearing up for a playoff run, so locking down Miska gives them depth in the crease going forward. The 24-year-old Miska has spent time in the ECHL and AHL this season, and he's performed admirably in the latter with a .925 save percentage and 11-4-2 record. He's still likely behind Adam Werner in the pecking order, making him the organization's No. 4 netminder.