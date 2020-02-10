Avalanche's Hunter Miska: Signs NHL contract
Miska signed a two-way contract for the rest of the year with Colorado on Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The Avalanche are gearing up for a playoff run, so locking down Miska gives them depth in the crease going forward. The 24-year-old Miska has spent time in the ECHL and AHL this season, and he's performed admirably in the latter with a .925 save percentage and 11-4-2 record. He's still likely behind Adam Werner in the pecking order, making him the organization's No. 4 netminder.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.