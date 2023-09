Reinbacher is expected to return to Kloten HC of the Swiss-A league this season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Montreal president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said nothing is definite, but "it's more than likely" that Reinbacher, selected fifth overall in the 2023 Draft, will return to Europe. For now, however, the defenseman will participate with fellow rookies in a rookie tournament this weekend in Buffalo. Following that, the 18-year-old will join the team for training camp.