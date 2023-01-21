Delia stopped 26 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Delia didn't get much help from his teammates, who put up just a single goal. The Avalanche's three-goal second period allowed them to pull away with the win. The loss was Delia's second in his last four outings, dropping him to 4-3-0 with a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage through nine games overall. Neither Delia nor Spencer Martin have been all that convincing lately, and it'll likely be the latter to face Connor McDavid and the Oilers on Saturday.