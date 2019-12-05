Play

Devils' Matt Tennyson: Lands on injured reserve

Tennyson was placed on injured reserve Thursday due to an upper-body injury.

Tennyson left Tuesday's game with the Golden Knight after logging just 3:23 of ice time. The blueliner is stuck in a 15-game pointless streak and served as a healthy scratch in three games along the way. Mirco Mueller figures to slot into the lineup in Tennyson's absence, though Connor Carrick (finger) could also be an option soon.

