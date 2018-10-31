Ducks' Pontus Aberg: Two goals in second straight game
Aberg scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
Aberg has two goals in each of the last two games. It's quite remarkable for a winger the Oilers waived before the season and the Ducks only picked up to aid an injury-plagued squad. Don't count on this production to keep up, though, as he's shooting at a 100-percent rate in the last two games and had no points in the previous five outings.
