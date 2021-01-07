Leon Draisaitl had a sensational 2019-20 campaign, leading the league with an absurd 110 points in just 71 contests. The 25-year-old pivot was rewarded handsomely for his efforts, taking home the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers, and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. With all that being said, it may seem strange to see him appear at No. 3 in the rankings below, but I simply can't ignore Connor McDavid's unbeatable mix of consistency and elite production and Nathan MacKinnon's immense upside. Nonetheless, the first three players in this list, who all happen to be centers, are essentially interchangeable, so how you order them on draft day will essentially boil down to personal preference.
Carlson has firmly established himself as a top-five Fantasy option at his position over the past three seasons, but he should be viewed as the consensus No.1 Fantasy blueliner heading into this year's drafts after leading all defensemen with 75 points in 69 games last campaign. There will, however, still be plenty of attractive options at the rearguard position later on if you miss out on Carlson, including reigning Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi, Stanley Cup champion Victor Hedman, and superb sophomores Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.
With the shortened regular season, NHL teams will be utilizing a tandem approach to goaltending now more than ever, which means true workhorse netminders will be a rare commodity during this year's Fantasy drafts. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck are both elite netminders with questionable backups that will see a massive share of their team's starts in goal this season. It's no coincidence that they're the first two goaltenders to appear in the rankings below.
Without further ado, here's my list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2020-21 season based on CBS scoring:
Connor McDavid, C, Oilers
Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche
Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers
Jack Eichel, C, Sabres
Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins
Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals
Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning
Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs
Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers
Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning
Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins
John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs
Mika Zibanejad, C, Rangers
John Carlson, D, Capitals
Sebastian Aho, LW, Hurricanes
Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks
Mitch Marner, C, Maple Leafs
Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche
Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins
Mark Scheifele, C, Jets
Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Hurricanes
Brayden Point, C, Lightning
Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks
Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets
J.T. Miller, C, Canucks
Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers
Ilya Samsonov, G, Capitals
David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins
Roman Josi, D, Predators
Carter Hart, G, Flyers
Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals
Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Flames
Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers
Kyle Connor, LW, Jets
Cale Makar, D, Avalanche
Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins
Quinn Hughes, D, Canucks
Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets
Jake Guentzel, LW, Penguins
Robin Lehner, G, Golden Knights
Patrik Laine, RW, Jets
Victor Hedman, D, Lightning
Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues
Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins
Sean Couturier, C, Flyers
Teuvo Teravainen, C, Hurricanes
William Nylander, C, Maple Leafs
Travis Konecny, C, Flyers
Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings
Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders
Igor Shesterkin, G, Rangers
Mike Hoffman, LW, Blues
Claude Giroux, C, Flyers
Jordan Binnington, G, Blues
Brayden Schenn, C, Blues
Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs
Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars
Taylor Hall, LW, Sabres
Carey Price, G, Canadiens
Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals
Brent Burns, D, Sharks
Sean Monahan, C, Flames
Anze Kopitar, C, Kings
Alex Pietrangelo, D, Golden Knights
Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche
Aaron Ekblad, D, Panthers
Torey Krug, D, Blues
Philipp Grubauer, G, Avalanche
Anders Lee, C, Islanders
Dougie Hamilton, D, Hurricanes
Bo Horvat, C, Canucks
Kris Letang, D, Penguins
Anthony DeAngelo, D, Rangers
Ryan Strome, C, Rangers
Logan Couture, C, Sharks
Matt Duchene, C, Predators
Anton Khudobin, G, Stars
Keith Yandle, D, Panthers
Max Pacioretty, LW, Golden Knights
Elias Lindholm, RW, Flames
Nazem Kadri, C, Avalanche
Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights
Braden Holtby, G, Canucks
Alex DeBrincat, RW, Blackhawks
Evander Kane, LW, Sharks
Thomas Chabot, D, Senators
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW, Oilers
Phil Kessel, RW, Coyotes
David Perron, RW, Blues
Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets
Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Senators
Rasmus Dahlin, D, Sabres
Max Domi, C, Blue Jackets
Jamie Benn, C, Stars
Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Blue Jackets
Tyson Barrie, D, Oilers
Shea Theodore, D, Golden Knights
Tristan Jarry, G, Penguins
Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks