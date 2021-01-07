Leon Draisaitl had a sensational 2019-20 campaign, leading the league with an absurd 110 points in just 71 contests. The 25-year-old pivot was rewarded handsomely for his efforts, taking home the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers, and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. With all that being said, it may seem strange to see him appear at No. 3 in the rankings below, but I simply can't ignore Connor McDavid's unbeatable mix of consistency and elite production and Nathan MacKinnon's immense upside. Nonetheless, the first three players in this list, who all happen to be centers, are essentially interchangeable, so how you order them on draft day will essentially boil down to personal preference.

Carlson has firmly established himself as a top-five Fantasy option at his position over the past three seasons, but he should be viewed as the consensus No.1 Fantasy blueliner heading into this year's drafts after leading all defensemen with 75 points in 69 games last campaign. There will, however, still be plenty of attractive options at the rearguard position later on if you miss out on Carlson, including reigning Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi, Stanley Cup champion Victor Hedman, and superb sophomores Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

With the shortened regular season, NHL teams will be utilizing a tandem approach to goaltending now more than ever, which means true workhorse netminders will be a rare commodity during this year's Fantasy drafts. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck are both elite netminders with questionable backups that will see a massive share of their team's starts in goal this season. It's no coincidence that they're the first two goaltenders to appear in the rankings below.

Without further ado, here's my list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2020-21 season based on CBS scoring:

Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks