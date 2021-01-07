leon-draisaitl-and-connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

Leon Draisaitl had a sensational 2019-20 campaign, leading the league with an absurd 110 points in just 71 contests. The 25-year-old pivot was rewarded handsomely for his efforts, taking home the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player as voted by his peers, and the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's leading scorer. With all that being said, it may seem strange to see him appear at No. 3 in the rankings below, but I simply can't ignore Connor McDavid's unbeatable mix of consistency and elite production and Nathan MacKinnon's immense upside. Nonetheless, the first three players in this list, who all happen to be centers, are essentially interchangeable, so how you order them on draft day will essentially boil down to personal preference.

Carlson has firmly established himself as a top-five Fantasy option at his position over the past three seasons, but he should be viewed as the consensus No.1 Fantasy blueliner heading into this year's drafts after leading all defensemen with 75 points in 69 games last campaign. There will, however, still be plenty of attractive options at the rearguard position later on if you miss out on Carlson, including reigning Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi, Stanley Cup champion Victor Hedman, and superb sophomores Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes.

With the shortened regular season, NHL teams will be utilizing a tandem approach to goaltending now more than ever, which means true workhorse netminders will be a rare commodity during this year's Fantasy drafts. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck are both elite netminders with questionable backups that will see a massive share of their team's starts in goal this season. It's no coincidence that they're the first two goaltenders to appear in the rankings below.

Without further ado, here's my list of the top 100 Fantasy hockey players for the 2020-21 season based on CBS scoring:

  1. Connor McDavid, C, Oilers

  2. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Avalanche

  3. Leon Draisaitl, C, Oilers

  4. Jack Eichel, C, Sabres

  5. Sidney Crosby, C, Penguins

  6. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Capitals

  7. Steven Stamkos, C, Lightning

  8. Auston Matthews, C, Maple Leafs

  9. Artemi Panarin, LW, Rangers

  10. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Lightning

  11. Evgeni Malkin, C, Penguins

  12. John Tavares, C, Maple Leafs

  13. Mika Zibanejad, C, Rangers

  14. John Carlson, D, Capitals

  15. Sebastian Aho, LW, Hurricanes

  16. Patrick Kane, RW, Blackhawks

  17. Mitch Marner, C, Maple Leafs

  18. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Avalanche

  19. Brad Marchand, LW, Bruins

  20. Mark Scheifele, C, Jets

  21. Andrei Svechnikov, RW, Hurricanes

  22. Brayden Point, C, Lightning

  23. Elias Pettersson, C, Canucks

  24. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Jets

  25. J.T. Miller, C, Canucks

  26. Aleksander Barkov, C, Panthers

  27. Ilya Samsonov, G, Capitals

  28. David Pastrnak, RW, Bruins

  29. Roman Josi, D, Predators

  30. Carter Hart, G, Flyers

  31. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals

  32. Matthew Tkachuk, LW, Flames

  33. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames

  34. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Panthers

  35. Kyle Connor, LW, Jets

  36. Cale Makar, D, Avalanche

  37. Tuukka Rask, G, Bruins

  38. Quinn Hughes, D, Canucks

  39. Blake Wheeler, RW, Jets

  40. Jake Guentzel, LW, Penguins

  41. Robin Lehner, G, Golden Knights

  42. Patrik Laine, RW, Jets

  43. Victor Hedman, D, Lightning

  44. Ryan O'Reilly, C, Blues

  45. Patrice Bergeron, C, Bruins

  46. Sean Couturier, C, Flyers

  47. Teuvo Teravainen, C, Hurricanes

  48. William Nylander, C, Maple Leafs

  49. Travis Konecny, C, Flyers

  50. Dylan Larkin, C, Red Wings

  51. Mathew Barzal, C, Islanders

  52. Igor Shesterkin, G, Rangers

  53. Mike Hoffman, LW, Blues

  54. Claude Giroux, C, Flyers

  55. Jordan Binnington, G, Blues

  56. Brayden Schenn, C, Blues

  57. Frederik Andersen, G, Maple Leafs

  58. Miro Heiskanen, D, Stars

  59. Taylor Hall, LW, Sabres

  60. Carey Price, G, Canadiens

  61. Nicklas Backstrom, C, Capitals

  62. Brent Burns, D, Sharks

  63. Sean Monahan, C, Flames

  64. Anze Kopitar, C, Kings

  65. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Golden Knights

  66. Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche

  67. Aaron Ekblad, D, Panthers

  68. Torey Krug, D, Blues

  69. Philipp Grubauer, G, Avalanche

  70. Anders Lee, C, Islanders

  71. Dougie Hamilton, D, Hurricanes

  72. Bo Horvat, C, Canucks

  73. Kris Letang, D, Penguins

  74. Anthony DeAngelo, D, Rangers

  75. Ryan Strome, C, Rangers

  76. Logan Couture, C, Sharks

  77. Matt Duchene, C, Predators

  78. Anton Khudobin, G, Stars

  79. Keith Yandle, D, Panthers

  80. Max Pacioretty, LW, Golden Knights

  81. Elias Lindholm, RW, Flames

  82. Nazem Kadri, C, Avalanche

  83. Mark Stone, RW, Golden Knights

  84. Braden Holtby, G, Canucks

  85. Alex DeBrincat, RW, Blackhawks

  86. Evander Kane, LW, Sharks

  87. Thomas Chabot, D, Senators

  88. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW, Oilers

  89. Phil Kessel, RW, Coyotes

  90. David Perron, RW, Blues

  91. Zach Werenski, D, Blue Jackets

  92. Evgenii Dadonov, RW, Senators

  93. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Sabres

  94. Max Domi, C, Blue Jackets

  95. Jamie Benn, C, Stars

  96. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, Blue Jackets

  97. Tyson Barrie, D, Oilers

  98. Shea Theodore, D, Golden Knights

  99. Tristan Jarry, G, Penguins

Erik Karlsson, D, Sharks