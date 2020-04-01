Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: Faring well in recovery
Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Monday that Lindblom is "doing well" as he continues to recover from a rare bone cancer, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After being diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in December, the 23-year-old continues to go through treatment in the Philadelphia area and has been in touch with the organization regarding his recovery. Even with the NHL season having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Flyers aren't counting on Lindblom playing again in 2019-20 and remain focused on his long-term health more than anything. The young winger put up 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games before he was moved to long-term injured reserve.
