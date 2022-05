Vesalainen signed a one-year contract with Malmo (Sweden) on Monday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Vesalainen ended the NHL season mired in a 25-game pointless streak during which he registered just 18 shots while averaging a meager 8:06 of ice time. If the Jets opt to give Vesalainen a qualifying offer, the club will retain his NHL rights should he opt to move back to North America in the future.