Lightning's Cedric Paquette: Stuck in long scoring drought
Paquette is caught in a 12-game point drought.
He's long been a valuable on-ice asset because of his tenacity, but his fantasy value is limited. Paquette has 10 points (eight goals, two assists), as well as 50 PIM, in 46 games.
