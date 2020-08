Ennis sustained a fractured leg and ligament damage near his ankle according to general manager Ken Holland, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Ennis is expected to be ready in time for the 2020-21 season, though whether he returns to the Oilers remains to be seen. The winger is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after notching 16 goals and 21 helpers for Ottawa and Edmonton this year.