Marino (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Rangers in the third period, and head coach Mike Sullivan did not provide an update on the blueliner's status in his postgame press conference.

It's unclear what caused Marino's early exit Tuesday. He previously missed four games with an upper-body injury in March, but he had played in the Penguins last 10 games. The 23-year-old's status will likely be updated ahead of Thursday's rematch with the Rangers.