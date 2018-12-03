Predators' Anthony Richard: Headed back to minors
Richard was shipped down to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Demoting Richard could be an indication that Nick Bonino (illness) will be healthy enough to suit up versus the Sabres on Monday. In 21 games for the Admirals this year, the 21-year-old has tallied eight goals, four helpers and four PIM. The center will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors.
