Sanford logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Sanford set up Jordan Gross's second goal of the game just 1:06 into the third period. The helper was Sanford's first of the year, and he's earned both of his points so far in his last four games. The 27-year-old forward has added seven shots on net, nine hits and four blocked shots in six outings. He's been a rotational option for head coach John Hynes, but Sanford sees power-play time when he plays, which typically comes at the expense of Eeli Tolvanen.