Sanford did not suit up for Saturday's 3-2 OT loss to the Flames, marking the fifth time in seven games he's served as a healthy scratch.

Sanford has been unable to crack the lineup after signing a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Preds in July. However, the team has now lost five in a row following their 3-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, so it's possible we could see some lineup juggling that would allow Sanford to suit up since Oct. 18. Until that happens, his fantasy value remains negligible in most formats.