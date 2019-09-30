Rangers' Micheal Haley: Will don Broadway Blue
Haley has signed a contract with the Rangers, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
The details of the contract are yet to be disclosed, but the AAV is likely comparable to the $825,000 mark he previously earned on a two-year deal with Florida. Haley should occasionally slot into a bottom-six role in matchups that call for his snarl while also spending plenty of time in the press box, and he could eventually be phased out of the lineup altogether if some of the team's non-roster youngsters earn call-ups from the AHL as the season progresses.
