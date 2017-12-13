Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Riding 20-game hot streak
Guhle has scored 15 points in his past 20 games with AHL Rochester, The Buffalo News reports.
Drafted in the second round in 2015, Guhle is making big strides in his first pro season. The athletic, two-way defenseman played three games with the Sabres last year on an emergency call-up, and he's considered one of Buffalo's top prospects. He's currently second in scoring among rookie defensemen in the AHL, and while it's still too soon to say definitively, Guhle's well on his way to becoming a top-four defenseman in the NHL.
More News
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Pots four points in return from ankle injury•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Sidelined with ankle injury for WHL Prince George•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Sent back to juniors•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Will make NHL debut Saturday•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Called up Friday•
-
Sabres' Brendan Guhle: Assigned to major junior•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...