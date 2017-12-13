Guhle has scored 15 points in his past 20 games with AHL Rochester, The Buffalo News reports.

Drafted in the second round in 2015, Guhle is making big strides in his first pro season. The athletic, two-way defenseman played three games with the Sabres last year on an emergency call-up, and he's considered one of Buffalo's top prospects. He's currently second in scoring among rookie defensemen in the AHL, and while it's still too soon to say definitively, Guhle's well on his way to becoming a top-four defenseman in the NHL.