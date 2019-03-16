Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Saturday
Scandella (upper body) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Hurricanes.
Scandella's presence on the road trip seemed to suggest he had a chance to avoid missing time, but he will indeed skip out on at least one contest. He won't have to wait long for his next chance to draw in with the Sabres returning home to host the Blues on Sunday. Zach Bogosian (undisclosed) rejoins the action in his place.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back in action•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Effectively ruled out Friday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sidelined by lower-body issue•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Good to go in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...