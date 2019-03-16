Scandella (upper body) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Hurricanes.

Scandella's presence on the road trip seemed to suggest he had a chance to avoid missing time, but he will indeed skip out on at least one contest. He won't have to wait long for his next chance to draw in with the Sabres returning home to host the Blues on Sunday. Zach Bogosian (undisclosed) rejoins the action in his place.