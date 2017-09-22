Sabres' Seth Griffith: Plays on top line
Griffith will skate on Ryan O'Reilly's right wing on the top line Friday against Toronto, the Olean Times Herald reports.
Griffith has impressed at camp so far with three points in two games, and he gets an opportunity to solidify his case for a roster spot. The Leafs will be playing a strong squad with Auston Matthews and veteran Patrick Marleau, so it'll be interesting to see how Griffith stacks up. He has the speed and skill to be a scoring winger in the NHL, but his lack of strength, tenacity and experience hurts his case. If Sam Reinhart moves back to Jack Eichel's wing, there's only one top-six role left up for grabs. Jason Pominville and Zemgus Girgensons have the inside track for that spot right now.
