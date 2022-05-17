Griffith was among seven players recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday. In addition to the winger, Edmonton brought up Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, Brad Malone, Stuart Skinner and Dmitri Samorukov, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Griffith saw action in just one NHL game this year but was fantastic with the Condors, racking up 80 points (fourth best in the AHL) in 64 games, including 30 goals. If that level of production wasn't enough to see the 29-year-old elevated to the NHL roster, fantasy players probably shouldn't be baking on him becoming a full-time NHL option any time soon.