Sharks' Joe Thornton: Snags assist in 1,600th career game

Thornton supplied an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Under interim head coach Bob Boughner, Thornton received a second-line role. He had previously played as the third-line pivot for much of the season. The 40-year-old remains in search of his first goal this year -- he has 11 helpers, 31 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating through 34 contests. Thornton's appearance Thursday made him the 12th player in league history to play in 1,600 regular-season games.