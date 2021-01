Stalock (upper body) is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Stalock was already considered out indefinitely with an upper-body issue in December, so this news will keep him out of practice for more time. The netminder still has no timetable for a return, as he'll need to gain clearance in order to practice and travel with the team again. New acquisition Cam Talbot is expected to start Thursday's game against Los Angeles, with Kaapo Kahkonen handling the No. 2 role.